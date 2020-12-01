Today we want to share 4 exciting online casino games to play in 2021. Do you love online games? Right now online engagement for casino games is at an all time high. If you haven’t played an online casino game yet you are missing out on tons of fun and excitement. What if we told you that you can make money playing online casino games from the comfort of your home? How exciting is that? In this article we’ll provide details on 4 games that we think you’ll find intriguing, exciting and most of all super fun to play.

Blackjack

We are going to start with Blackjack. Blackjack is the most popular online casino games. It’s one of the only games that doesn’t depend on luck alone. The object of this card game is to draw cards where the sum equals 21 or as close to 21 as possible. If the dealer has a lower number than you, then you win. There are numerous strategies that you can use but you should take time to learn all of the rules about this exciting card game.

Blackjack is played with one or more standard 52-card decks. The cards 2 through 10 are worth their face value. Kings, queens, and jacks are each worth 10, and aces may be used as either 1 or 11. As previously mentioned, the object of the game is for you to draw cards totaling 21. Blackjack is typically played at a table with places for up to seven players and the dealer will be on the inside. There are 100’s of sites where you can play blackjack for free to practice and gain experience is a good idea. Once you feel that you have a good understanding of how to play, you can try skills by playing for real money. Baccarat Next on our list of online casino games to play in 2021 is Baccarat, pronounced (BAK) + (UH) + (RAA) -the T is silent. Baccarat is an exciting game that’s often full of suspense and intrigue! There are 3 possible outcomes when playing Baccarat. Either you win, the dealer wins or there is a tie. Object of the Game The object of the game is to choose the winning hand, Player or Banker. However, the main objective of the your hand is to get close to a total of “9”. Card Values Aces count as “1”

Tens, Jacks, Queens and Kings count as “0”

All other cards, 2-9, count as their pip value, or 2-9 Total hand values are 0 to 9 because ten is subtracted from any total that’s more than 9. If you have 5-9-6, the total of 20 becomes 0, by dropping the first digit. Two 10’s, or 20, also becomes zero. Let’s check out a cool video that will explain exactly how to play Baccarat. Learn the basics and some great tips on how to play the game properly. Roulette #3 on our list is Roulette. This is such an exciting game because it mostly has to do with luck. The excitement comes from the anticipation of guessing what number the balls will land on. There are 2 types of roulette, American and European. The reason roulette is so popular is because it’s a pretty simple game to understand. That being said, it’s still important to understand the rules so that you can place your bet properly. Let’s take a look at the wheel diagram. Wheel Diagram



Single-zero (European) wheel:

Wheel: 0,32,15,19,4,21,2,25,17,34,6,27,13,36,11,30,8,23,10,5,24,16,33,1,20,14,31,9,22,18,29,7,28,12,35,3,26

Double-zero (American) wheel:

Wheel: 0,28,9,26,30,11,7,20,32,17,5,22,34,15,3,24,36,13,1,00,27,10,25,29,12,8,19,31,18,6,21,33,16,4,23,35,14,2

There are 2 different types of bets to place. Inside bets and Outside bets. While most consider roulette a game based on chance or luck, there are some that believe there are definite strategies one can apply what is called ‘roulette physics‘ to predict which wheel sectors and areas around the wheel where the ball might land.

As with any other casino game there are other aspects to consider in order to have the best experience and the most fun playing. For roulette, you should have a basic understanding about how to join a table, dealers and pit bosses, procedures for betting and the different rules required to play. There are tons of websites that allow you to play roulette online for free. There are also a lot of websites that allow you to play with real money which can be even more exciting.