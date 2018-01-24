Oscars 2018: Here are Your Nominees

Now that Awards Season is underway, the wait is on for the big one, the Academy Awards. We got our first taste of what’s to come when the Oscars kicks off on live on ABC March 4th with the announcement of the nominees. As with any year, there were surprises and there were snubs, but we’ll get to those, and our predictions, later. For now, check out the nominees for some of the major awards this year at the 90th Academy Awards. For the full list of nominees, check out the official Oscars site.
Best Picture: The Academy decided to go with nine films this year, featuring such genres as two coming-of-age films, to two war films, and two usually underrepresented genres at the Oscars, horror and fantasy.
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director: All of the nominees directed a film up for Best Picture, and only one has been nominated in this category before.
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Best Actor: Here we get a mix of two newcomers and three familiar faces, four of the five coming from Best Picture nominees.
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress: Only one of the actresses is a first time Oscar nominee, but it’s understandable that people might miss that when the titan of Academy Awards is once again up for this. Four of five come from Best Picture nominated films.
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Supporting Actor: Here we get two actors from films not nominated for Best Picture and two actors from the same film. Only one of these actors is a first time Oscar nominee.
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress: We also get two actresses from films not nominated for Best Picture here. Only one of these actresses is not a first time Oscar nominee.
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay: Four of the screenplays nominated come from a film nominated for Best Picture. Three were written by their director who is also up for Best Director.
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay: Only one of the screenplays nominated comes from a film nominated for Best Picture. For three of the films, this is their only nomination.
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com
Feature image courtesy of The Academy.
What do you think?