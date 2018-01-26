Oscars 2018: Predictions

Now that we’ve had the nominees revealed to us and discussed some of the snubs and surprises, there’s only one thing left to do, predict the winners. The ceremony may still be over a month away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make some informed picks now. With a few award shows down already, that seems to be as good a place as any to look and get a feel for what the Academy might do, although the Academy could always go off and do it’s own thing. Either way, here’s our Oscar predictions.

Best Picture – The Shape of Water

Best Director – Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

I’ll take the easy way out and go with the film that has overwhelmingly the most nominations this year at 13, and seems to be riding some buzz as Awards Season continues on, as my winner for both these awards.

Best Actor – Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress – Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress – Allison Janney, I, Tonya

This foursome has won at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, so it’s hard for me to pick against them. They were also four really strong performances so even if past wins don’t give away who might win, I’d still stick with them.

Best Original Screenplay – Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay – Call Me by Your Name

I’m going with two films here that I edged out in the other categories they were nominated in. Seems like a good spot to reward two highly praised films.

Best Animate Feature Film – Coco

What a shock, I went with the Pixar film.

Best Foreign Language Film – Loveless

Best Documentary – Feature – Last Men in Aleppo

Best Documentary – Short Subject – Herion(e)

Best Live Action Short Film – My Nephew Emmett

Best Animated Short Film – Lou

To be honest, I probably shouldn’t even be picking these awards, since I’m basically just guessing based off of what I’ve read about all the nominated films. Don’t say I didn’t warn you if I end up going 0 for 5 here.

Best Original Score – Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song – “Remember Me” from Coco

Yes, another two safe choices.

Best Sound Editing – Baby Driver

Best Sound Mixing – Baby Driver

These two awards always seem to confuse people because it’s hard to get what makes them different just from the name alone. I’m not sure Baby Driver will actually win both, but the way sound was used in the film was interesting enough that it should get one of them.

Best Production Design – Blade Runner 2049

I’ll give it to the movie set in the future.

Best Cinematography – Dunkirk

They strapped cameras to planes and flew them around. Sounds like an obvious choice.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Darkest Hour

Did you see how they transformed Gary Oldman?

Best Costume Design – Phantom Thread

Seems fitting that the movie about a dressmaker should win this.

Best Film Editing – I, Tonya

This was such a tightly put together movie that knew how to use it’s unique structure to maximum effect, or simply, I really enjoyed how this movie was edited together.

Best Visual Effects – Kong: Skull Island

Going with this one mostly because it was a personal favorite of mine this year, along with of course the fact that the visual effects were stunning.

Feature image courtesy of The Academy.