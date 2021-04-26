Popular Casino Games Around the World

Avid casino fans can now play their favorite game at any time or place, thanks to the magic of technology and the easy accessibility of online casino. Whether that’s American Roulette or the European variant, traditional Baccarat or the live version of Blackjack.

But when it comes to the games played in land-based casinos around the world, which ones come out on top? Let us take you from country to country, as we explore the games that are most played in casinos across the globe.

Blackjack in Monaco

One of the most popular casino games, online Blackjack at Paddy Power Games is readily available for all to play, whenever or wherever its players choose. However, if you’re looking for the best land-based casino experience, the game of Blackjack is most popular in the glamorous city-state of Monaco.

Recognized as one of the most expensive and wealthiest places in the world, the casinos match this atmosphere of luxury and glamour, especially when it comes to playing Blackjack. The Monte Carlo Casino, in particular, is a hotspot for tourists and has appeared in numerous star-studded films. At this brick-and-mortar establishment, players can expect to play a truly luxurious version of Blackjack, where stakes are high and prizes are even higher.

Roulette and Slots in Las Vegas

It’s no surprise that several casino games are popular in the bright lights and big city of Las Vegas. The famous strip is home to many glamorous and alluring casinos, with each playing host to all kinds of slot machines and table games.

Amongst tourists in the state of Nevada, Slots are the go-to game, and come in every theme and type imaginable. Their popularity is likely due to their simplicity, making it easy to play and enjoy for players of any level. Slots also offer a wide range of stakes, so they suit everyone’s budget.

However, when it comes to avid fans of the famous Vegas casinos, Roulette comes out on top, as the city offers so many different variations to entice and entertain its high rollers.

The Mirage Casino is notable for offering both single and double zero American Roulette, as well as the European version. If it’s a VIP Roulette game that you’re after, The Golden Gate Casino is known for the variant called Riverboat Roulette. This involves new betting types, where you can wager on additional coloured areas on the wheel.

You should visit The Tropicana Casino, if you’re looking for something even more exciting. This Vegas establishment offers the weird and wonderful Double Ball Roulette. You’ve guessed it – this involves a Roulette game with two balls in play, which opens up much more excitement and anticipation amongst its players.

Poker and Roulette in France

Did you know that Roulette translates as ‘little wheel’ in French? And that the classic casino game was originally created by a French mathematician? It seems obvious then, that Roulette is one of the most popular games in this inventive nation, and has withstood the test of time amongst its players.

However, coming in a close second as the most favorable game, is perhaps the less likely obvious choice of Poker. France plays host to many luxurious casinos, who in turn offer some of the best Poker tournaments in the world.

At the Lyon Vert Casino, a special Poker tournament is held at particular times during the year, which offers a chance to win some impressive prizes to expert players, as well as an incredibly glamorous experience. Likewise, the tournaments in The Aviation Club in France are graced by the presence of many world-famous Poker personalities.

