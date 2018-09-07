‘Project Runway’ is Losing Hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

Project Runway began in 2004 and has run faithfully with fashion experts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for 16 seasons. Beginning on Bravo, the reality show eventually switched to the Lifetime network. Finally, the hit reality series will be returning to Bravo its original home. When the show comes back, however, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will not be hosting. Klum made a statement about the show recently, announcing her departure: “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart.” Klum goes on to state her appreciation for fans and the many talented designers who appeared on the show over the years. Don’t get upset yet, though! Klum made it clear that her “journey with [her] dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over.”

Amazon’s announcements about the new show are few. But they have revealed that “the series will be a fresh take in the reality space” and there will be a “shoppable experience for viewers.” With Amazon gaining Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway will be getting a bit of a facelift with new mentors. “Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began, and Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy,” the network said. “The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo’s reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon.” Tim Gunn also made a statement about leaving the show and transitioning to the Amazon series. “I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

