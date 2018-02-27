Spotify Lists Top Artists in 2017

Smartphones have put the world in our pockets by providing us with a non-stop connection to the vast information reserves around the globe including top artists of 2017. Reality is they did more than just that: they changed us with their innovative music apps and services. They changed the way we play with the huge range of casino games and online promotions at our fingertips, they changed the way we seek information, we keep in touch, and listen to music. And this is felt by the music industry as a whole – streaming is becoming far more popular for entire generations (and in certain geographical areas) than listening to iPods and CDs.

Spotify is the best-known online music streaming service today, the one that sets the tone for the industry, so to say. This influential service publishes a summary of each of its years, showing the world what was hot and what was not in the 12 months that have passed, listing the artists and the trends that ruled it. Here is what they have to say about the top artists in 2017.

The top streamed songs of 2017

‘s “Shape of You” was the clear winner of 2017 when it comes to internet streaming, topping Spotify’s list of the most streamed songs in 2017. It is followed by “Despacito”, a collaboration of Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber – this was clearly the song of the summer in 2017 that you could hear everywhere from clubs and pubs to radio stations and beaches around the world. The third place is occupied by the original Despacito (without Justin Bieber), which may be a surprise for some. ‘ “Something Just Like This” is fourth, while “I’m the One”, the collaboration of DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, was good enough to be the fifth most streamed song of 2017.

Top artists of 2017, male and female

Spotify’s general “Top Artists” list is topped by Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar, and The Chainsmokers – and this is exactly what the service’s “Top Male Artists” looks like. On the “Top Female Artist” list, you’ll find names like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Sia in the top 5 – no surprises there, I guess.

Top groups of 2017

The “Top Groups” list is a bit more diverse, containing bands with a variety of genres. Topping the list is Coldplay, possibly because of the surprise passing of the band’s singer, Chester Bennington, last summer, followed by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, and Migos.

Top playlists

Playlists are among the best features at Spotify. Last year, the most listened-to playlists of the service were very diverse. “Today’s Top Hits” topped the list, followed by “Rap Caviar”, “Baila Reggaeton”, “Viva Latino”, and “Peaceful Piano”, with “New Music Friday”, “Get Turnt”, and “Good Vibes” also on their list. 2017 was a phenomenal year for music and thanks to Spotify we were able to check out the top artists in 2017.

