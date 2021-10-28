The 6 Best Online Casino Sites in 2021

Today we want to share the best online casino sites in 2021 with you. As you may have already guessed, online casino sites have because a huge trend over the last 5 years. No need to get all dressed up or even make plans for a fun night out at the casino. Now you can play your favorite games whenever you want from the convenience of your home. Online casino sites are extremely fun and can net you the same type of winnings as your local casino. When evaluating the best online casino sites, you must consider the following criteria:

How long have they been established or online?

Do they have the correct licenses to operate?

Do they have online chat or 24/7 customer support?

Are the games legit and fair?

Types of games available

Player complaints?

Are there sign on bonuses?

Payment options and withdrawal options

Overall, Casino Max gets decent reviews. It has a number of games to play which is great. They don’t offer bingo and of course betting isn’t allowed but they do offer slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, baccarat, jackpot and live games. Another bonus is that they payout to Bitcoin along with checks and bank wire options.

Promotions (as of 10/27/2021)

100% mothly slots bonus

150 monthly spins

300% crypto special

70% slots bounus

Great sign up offer

One of the few complaints was that they didn’t really offer non-deposit bonuses nor did they offer current account bonuses. Most were for new players only. Overall, this is a quality casino with a good reputation and one that you should certainly try today.

This is another excellent and exciting online casino site. This isn’t just a casino site, however. They offer real live sports betting. This online casino has been online for a while and maintains an excellent reputation. A huge plus is that it also offers 24/7 live support. This online casino has a great variety of games, accepts bit coin and offers live dealer games which is very attractive for game goers. While poker, bingo and craps aren’t offered, some of the games that are offered include slots, roulette, blackjack, betting, video poker, jackpot games and even live games.

A couple of potential drawbacks about this casino is that the site is only in one language and USD is the only currency used. Also they really are focused on sports betting versus the casino. That being said, there are simply too many positives about GT Bets not to give it a try.

Cherry Gold Casino is an excellent online casino. A cool name too. Cherry Gold Casino has a great reputation, accept bit coin and offers 24/7 customer support. Betting, poker and bingo aren’t available but you’ll have a great time playing slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, baccarat, jackpot games and even live games.

Promotions (as of 10/28/2021)

special welcome bonus

monthly promotions

referral program

One drawback of this online casino site is that they have a low level withdrawal limit of $8,000. If your a big baller or get lucky with a huge win, you’ll only be able to withdrawal a limited amount. They also don’t have a lot of options for payouts. That being said people love the games and actually win with their sign up bonus. Definitely worth trying.

One of the larger online casinos is Red Dog Casino with revenues greater than 20 million. They operate in almost all countries, offer bitcoin payments and offer live dealer games. They don’t offer as many games as other online casinos but you will find slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, baccarat and live games.

Promotions (as of 10/28/2021)

generous welcome bonus

additio0nal hourly bonuses

One drawback of this online casino site is that their games are only created by a single provider which could explain the reason for the limited number of available games.

Lincoln Casino is a larger online casino that generates more than 20 million in yearly revenue and number of players. It’s very popular and has some great reviews along with live chat. At this casino you’ll have fun play slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, jackpot games, craps and dice and keno.

Promotions (as of 10/28/2021)

100% deposit bonus

weekend rewards

Halloween double rewards

weekly rewards

over 10 total bonuses

Despite allegations of not being properly licensed, the casino continues to rake in the dollars and collect great user ratings.

“I have played at Lincoln Casino many, many times over the years. I have NEVER had a single issue when it comes to being paid my withdrawals or even receiving my player rewards/benefits. 9 1/2 times out of 10, the customer service is impeccable. Their games play very well and have the potential to bring massive wins. I recommend Lincoln Casino to everyone who wants a good experience with an honest site.”

In Conclusion

Online Casinos are really popular right now and this trend will continue to grow for the unforeseeable future. Being able to play games from the comfort of your home is a huge benefit and makes playing that much more enjoyable. From Blackjack to Bingo, there are games that suit everyone’s style and interest.

