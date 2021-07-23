Today we want to share the biggest library of RTG table games. RealTime Gaming provides you with an opportunity to try out some of the best table games available in the market. In addition, the gaming software provider has a wide range of video slots and traditional classic slots packed with numerous entertaining features.

Players of the different RTG table games have an opportunity to explore features such as free spins, scatters, wilds, and bonus rounds. The games are well-known for their captivating themes as well as modern look and feel.

Even as you get to enjoy modern RealTime Gaming table games, you can also access a variety of RTG games that were released years ago when looking for that nostalgic feeling. Keep reading to learn more about RealTime Gaming and its broad collection of games.

About RealTime Gaming



RealTime Gaming establishes itself as one of the most highly reputable gaming software developers in the gambling industry. First established its offices in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1998, the software provider chose to relocate its headquarter to Heredia, Costa Rica, for ease of operations in 2007 – 2008. It is around the same period that Hastings International acquired the company and placed it under HBM Group.

RTG is well-known for having hit the headlines on several occasions for various reasons, from mega wins to controversial player deposits. One incident that many players can remember about RealTime Gaming happened in 2004 when a player won $1.3 million after depositing $1,000 at one of the RTG-powered casinos. The same player had also won $96,000 from another RTG casino. However, it was established that the player cheated to get such a win after using an automated playing program.

The company’s software is designed such that the operator does not control payout for the table games in question. RTG has, over the years, insisted on its intention to minimize the operator liability for each game to less than $50,000 as the default. Doing so would require a reduction in the maximum bet size.

Some RTG games have a one-off jackpot, while others have a progressive jackpot whose size grows each time the player places a bet. The size of the progressive jackpot can grow into millions since it is pooled across different casinos. The largest of these jackpots was registered by Aztec’s Millions and Jackpot Pinatas.

On the other hand, the non-progressives are often configured to the local casino or may be associated with a group of casinos of the same operator. Most players love local jackpots becausethey can win them randomly and independently without being influenced by the game reels’ arrangement.

One key advantage of RealTime Gaming is that the software company also allows operators some leeway to customize rewards for player’s overall satisfaction. The operator may configure the jackpot base on each game or choose to group several games to share the same local jackpot.

Whereas RealTime Gaming started by creating cabinet-based video slots games with reputable releases like Boiling Point Jackpot, Jackpot Pyramid, among others, it has turned its attention to the online world in recent times. The software gaming provider has migrated popular titles to mobile versions. You may choose to download the game or play it instantly from the casino’s website. Perhaps this is one of the powerful innovations of the 21st century as far as gambling is concerned. Who would have imagined that they would one day play slot reels without needing to walk into a casino? Indeed, RTG gaming is transforming the gambling industry from how we knew it.

RTG Table Games

The following is a closer look at some of the most popular RTG slots:

1. Caesar’s Empire

Many are fascinated by the stories of the legendary Egyptian leader – Caesar. RTG gives you an opportunity to relive his life by playing a table game by the same name. Caesar’s Empire is a five-reel and 20 paylines slot machine that features a classic theme and is characterized by huge scatter wins, free spins alongside generous wilds.

The wild symbol is represented by the face of a gold coin and can replace all the other symbols apart from the scatter to form a winning combination. The wild increases payout when it occurs because it multiplies all winnings by three. Please note that this symbol only forms on reels 1, 2, 3, and 4 while in the main game, and it functions as the highest paying symbol.

2. Bubble Bubble

Created around the theme of Halloween, Bubble Bubble is one of those captivating slot machines that are sure to keep you on your seat’s edge. It features a sexy witch in high heels and stockings who seeks to leave you spellbound. The game is available to both Android and iOS users as it gives you lots of reasons to smile about.

The five-by-three-reel grid and 20 paylines slot machine expose you to a world of endless winning—step in if you dare to take home the many rewards that are up for grabs. The only scary thing about the stakes is how much the player can potentially take for so little stake. The minimum bet is set to $0.5 and a maximum of $50.

3. Bubble Bubble 2

If you enjoyed playing Bubble Bubble, this upgraded version of the game is something to marvel about. Bubble Bubble 2 gives you a chance to interact with a little witchcraft in the Halloween season further. So get ready to deal with some powerful witches that RealTime Gaming has made sure will give you something to always look forward to.

Bubble Bubble 2 video slot ranks as one of the most popular releases by the company and is designed to create a creepy scene, which is more playful than scary. Do not forget the mischievous soundtrack that accompanies different actions that you perform.

4. Aladdin’s Wishes

Nothing excites a passionate gambler as playing Aladdin’s Wishes. The five reels, 20 paylines slot machine has the enchanting magic of wishes that Aladdin receives from his loyal Genie. The RTG slot machine brings to life the classic tale of Aladdin, comprising all the exciting features of a game of its kind.

There are plenty of magical features, including the wild symbol represented by the Aladdin icon. The wild can substitute all other symbols to form a winning combination. However, it does not substitute the scatter represented by the Magic Lamp. Whenever Aladdin forms the winning combination, your overall payout gets doubled. Aladdin will only form on reels 2, 3, and 4.

5. Achilles

In every person, there exists an Achilles tendon. Created from the Greek warrior by the same name, the game seeks to relive how this hero fought in the Trojan War to keep his country safe. The game Achilles is set before the death of this hero when his strength was at its peak. Thus, you can be sure you are taking part in one of the most competitive games that will have you seated on the edge of your seat.

Achilles himself is the wild symbol and substitutes the other symbols to create a winning combination. Achilles is your highest paying symbol and can earn you as much as 10,000x the bet when five of these symbols land on the reels. This reward requires you to place the maximum bet.

6. 777



The slot machine 777 is unique in the sense that it features one payline and three reels, making it a little different from a regular video slot. Playing this game reminds you of the traditional good feeling of slots that have a retro design. It triggers the nostalgic hold feature that fans of brick-and-mortar casinos have become used to.

The 777 online slot machine is centered around willingly taking a major risk for a worthy reward. Luckily, the stake levels have been designed to accommodate the needs of different players. You can choose to play at normal, high, or super. Go for whatever suits you, but remember to consider your bankroll for more gameplays.

7. 5 Wishes

If you loved Aladdin’s Wishes slot machine, here is another tweak to the game that gives you something to always look forward to. The 5 Wishes slot machine entails a land-based genie that you will watch as they transform your games into paying symbols.

The 5 Wishes slot game is among the latest releases by RealTime Gaming that has proven worth your time as an enthusiastic player. The game is played on five reels, as is the case with most slot machines. However, in regards to paylines, the player has more freedom on how they would like to proceed. You can adjust your paylines between 1 and 25. There is also a 2500x prize jackpot that you can stand to win.

7. 5 Cleopatra’s Gold

Cleopatra’s Gold slot machine is designed based on an Egyptian theme and tends to take a different approach than what other slots have done with this theme.However, it is worth noting that even though this is not a unique theme to RTG, the gaming software provider does a good job of introducing features that will keep you playing.

Playing Cleopatra’s Gold gives you an appealing traditional feeling of the best RTG slot games that is simple and does not have complicated graphics. The five reels and 25 paylines game has wild multipliers, and you can potentially get free spins. Some of the symbols to look out for include Egyptian Jewels, the Eye of Horus, Cleopatra herself, and the Pyramids.

8. Diamond Fiesta

Just as the name indicates, Diamond Fiesta sets you on the path to join the party to take home some great winnings. Played on five reels and 50 fixed paylines, the Mexican-themed slot machine has a soundtrack that keeps you excited in the gameplay. It also has some huge progressives that you would want to be part of.

You do not need to pay to start playing Diamond Fiesta because there is a free version available on demo mode. As you ready to hit the play button, ensure that you read the terms for a seamless gaming experience.

9. Dragon Orb

The talk about dragons has always excited humans owing to its rarity. For starters, no one has had the privilege to see dragons in real life. Thus, Dragon Orb gives you the opportunity to interact with what you never have. It is similar to interacting with the dragons in Game of Thrones in a way that has never been done before.

Playing with the Chinese dragons is a symbol of luck and prosperity as opposed to just showcasing your powers. Whether you are a high-roller or a low-roller, this slot game promises to meet your needs. That’s because its wagering levels are designed to cater to the needs of different players.

10. Double Ya Luck

Just as the name indicates, Double Ya Luck seeks to explore how lucky you can get. It boasts of a captivating progressive jackpot. This means you always have something to look out for even when your first gameplay does not go as you had desired.

The slot machine is packed with dozens of bonus features and will keep you excited to play since it has the familiarity and fun of a traditional game. If you are bent on winning the progressive jackpot, then make sure that you meet its minimum betting requirements and keep your fingers crossed for a chance to win.

11. Cash Bandits

No better name could be more befitting to this slot machine than what it has been allocated. Cash Bandits sets you on a mission to steal from the cops and get tantalizing rewards. In addition, players win various prizes for performing many other activities like getting guns, racing police cars, and robbing banks. And if you have what it takes, you could strike the Vault Feature that triggers four vaults for winning as many as 90 free games and exciting prize multipliers.

The good thing about this game is that it does not cost you to join the criminal ranks while playing it at a USA online casino. You can start with as low as $0.01.

To wrap up, these are not the only games that RealTime Gaming has in store for you. The gaming software company has heavily invested in the gambling world and has something for everyone.

