The Mickey Mouse Club #MMC30 Reunion Tickets On-Sale Now

by Thursday, November 15, 2018

Spring 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the pilot episode of The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club. Former Mouseketeers Chasen Hampton and Dale Godboldo are calling home members of the cast of seasons 1-7 to reunite with fans where it all began – celebrating the common bond between them all and the extraordinary impact that the The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club has made on popular culture around the world.

Hosted by JOEY FATONE of NSYNC (a childhood friend of the Mouseketeers)#MMC30 will take place May 18-19, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando during the weekend of MEGACON ORLANDO. With two dozen former Mouseketeer scheduled to attend, #MMC30 will be an historic reunion event with proceeds benefiting Orlando-based non-profit efforts, as well as Always In The Club Foundation

 

Event Details

Tickets on sale now at www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.com

Early Bird Pricing (Now-December 31st)

MMC-Con (May 18-19, 2019) – 2-Day event: $125

Cast Reunion Panel and Fan Q&A moderated by Joey Fatone, a special performance of MMC cast member Lindsey Alley’s “Blood, Sweat, and Mouseketears”, live performances, and photo opportunities with ‘Teers.  Plus, a bonus second day, called “Soul Sunday”.

SATURDAY 5/18 – “MMC-CON” 8am – 6pm

  • Cast Reunion Panel and Q&A, moderated by NSYNC’s JOEY FATONE
  • Autographs and Pics/Selfies with ‘Teers
  • Ultimate Fan Experiences
  • Cool Commemorative Swag
  • Live/Silent Auctions benefitting charity
  • “Blood, Sweat & Mouseketears” – As one of only three ‘Teers on all 7 seasons, the brilliant, sassy, and HILARIOUS Lindsey Alley takes you through her story as a Mouseketeer with her critically acclaimed one-woman show!
  • And so much more to be announced soon!


#MMC30 After-party w/ Fans (May 18, 2019) – One Night only: $75 (must be 21 or older to attend)

8pm – 2am | Hosted by JOEY FATONE, featuring LIVE performances and STRICTLY 90’s JAMS!

SUNDAY MORNING 5/19 – “MMC-Con Soul Sunday”

9am – 1pm: Details to be announced soon!

 

Production Team:

Executive Producers: Rick A. Morris and former ‘Teers Chasen Hampton & Dale Godboldo

Co-Executive Producer:

Lisa Cannata (Always In The Club)

Producers:

Yvette Cherkala, Angelique Sheppard

Venue/Marketing: Nuila Events (Sachiko Nuila) / Experient

Event Production: Tribe Unity (Ana Reina: Producer, Vanessa Tune: Producer)

Talent Coordinator: Kimby Jagnandan

Publicist: Katz Public Relations

 

 

