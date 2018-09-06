The Top 3 Relaxing Shows on Netflix

There are so many fantastic shows on Netflix right now, ranging from the mysterious Black Mirror to the bone chilling Mind Hunter. However, in our busy lives we don’t always want to binge the next crime drama in our little free time. There are moments where I come home from a long day of work and just want to sink into my couch or bubble bath and turn on something calming to forget my troubles for a while. That being said, here are the top three relaxing shows on Netflix suggested from yours truly.

The Great British Baking Show: During finals week a friend of mine suggested I watch “this very calming show about English bakers.” Naturally, I didn’t take her advice until I was home from college for the summer and work was getting me down. After a stressful day, one of the best shows to watch is The Great British Baking Show, a series about amateur British bakers politely competing against each other for a Star Baker title (seriously, they don’t win any money just the title). Food is always a comforting topic for a little leisure, at least it is for me, and watching a group of bakers enjoy the thrill of pounding dough or piping meringue can be very relieving. Everything on the set looks so aesthetically pleasing and watching the judges take a bite into each dish makes one wonder just how tasty it must be. Unlike most competitive shows, the contestants on The Great British Baking Show never put the desire to win over traditional English charm. Aside from baking the most incredible treats, most of the content is competitors helping one another and engaging in friendly conversation. Is there anything more relaxing than listening to the sound of twelve British bakers talking about biscuits? Now, at the end of a long day my favorite thing to do is make myself a cup of tea and watch my favorite set of bakers.

Queer Eye: Although it is a high energy show, I have found Queer Eye to be very relaxing. Queer Eye follows a group of gay men, the Fab 5, using their fashion and flair to remake their lucky contestant’s house, outfits, hair, and cooking routine. The Fab 5 don’t just come in, clean, and move on, they also try and improve their guest’s self confidence and overall happiness with their new style. These men are also very open with their audience about the limitlessness of love. They share their personal stories about their families learning to love them and their own self acceptance. I’ll admit that there are times when the the show gets emotional, but there’s nothing like squeezing out a few tears to destress. It’s nice to come home to a show like Queer Eye that brings people together while satisfying my need to have things clean.

Bob Ross: My mom always used to tell me that her favorite show to watch when she was done with work for the night was Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere. When I feel super anxious all I have to do is turn on an episode of Ross’ smooth gentle voice describing his landscape painting, then I drift right off into dreamland. Everything this man paints always turns out to be beautiful and it makes me absolutely delighted. There are never any problems, drama, or fighting, only “happy little bushes” and “happy accidents.”

There’s a lot of pressure to watch the hottest series on Netflix, but sometimes the best shows are the ones we can curl up to in our favorite pj’s with a glass of wine or a cup of hot chocolate and forget about life for awhile.

Top 3 Relaxing Shows on Netflix. Featured Image Credits: worldlifestyle.com, pbs.org, netflix.com, newsweek.com.