Today we want to share the top 6 successful people to follow and learn from. What does it mean to be successful? Most of us associate it with fame and money. Our culture and history are full of inspirational “rags to riches” where the hero becomes rich against the odds or by unimaginable luck – like Richard Lustig. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that most people believe that money and success are equal terms.

However, being successful is much more than that. After all, we all have different goals and dreams. The only problem is that only some of us will achieve them. Many people lack the motivation or aren’t willing to take the necessary steps towards them.

If that’s the case with you, here are the top six successful people you can follow as an example. Maybe their stories will motivate you to follow your dreams.

Elon Musk

is an inspiring entrepreneur who has built multiple successful companies, such as PayPal, Tesla Inc., SpaceX, and SolarCity – all of which influence our lives on a daily basis. The latter is a solar energy company dedicated to providing affordable solar power solutions to everyone worldwide.

In addition to all this, Musk is a co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI – companies with groundbreaking ideas that help connect human brains with computers and might shape our future. If you want to succeed in business, there’s no better person to follow as an example than Elon Musk.

All of us have heard about Elon Musk, but what people don’t know is that he’s a real-life Tony Stark. His story is full of ups and downs, failures and successes. Don’t be misled by his wealth and fame; Elon Musk is a true inspiration to anyone who wants to achieve unimaginable things in life.

Bill Gates

No matter how you feel about Microsoft, it’s hard not to admire Bill Gates for what he’s accomplished. Formerly the world’s richest man built the most successful company ever – and he did it without any formal college education.

Instead of studying at Harvard like he was supposed to, Bill Gates dropped out to start Microsoft with his friend Paul Allen and created many of the company’s products, including Windows, Microsoft Word, and Excel. Even if you don’t use their products today, you can’t deny that they changed significantly the way we live.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is an American talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist who rose to fame in the 1980s as the host of the popular talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show. Several successes have marked her career, but she continues to pursue more projects and endeavors.

Oprah is one of the most successful women in the world with a net worth of $2.6 billion, and she continues to inspire millions of people on a global scale with her stories and accomplishments. Her life story shows that having a solid vision and pursuing it with persistence can lead to success even if you have faced many obstacles along the way.

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs was an American businessman best known for being the co-founder and CEO of Apple Inc. He also was a primary investor and a chairman of Pixar Animation Studios and a founder of NeXT. He was known for being innovative and revolutionized the technology industry with many of his products and ideas. These include the Macintosh, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and first Apple Stores.

Today, Steve Jobs remains one of the most influential and inspirational figures not only in the technology industry but all over the world.

Richard Branson

Richard Branson is an English businessman who is best known for being the founder of Virgin Group. In fact, he is considered one of the most successful entrepreneurs ever. He controls over 400 companies today, and he continues to create new ventures every year.

For example, he founded Virgin Galactic – a commercial spaceflight company that offers space tourism services worldwide. Branson is a role model for anyone who wants to become a successful entrepreneur and a real-life inspiration to anyone who wants to change the world.

Walt Disney

Walt Disney was an American filmmaker, animator, voice actor, entrepreneur, entertainer, international icon, and philanthropist. He was known for creating animated films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi. Walt Disney also founded Disneyland, which has become one of the most visited places in the world, with an average annual attendance of more than 58 million visitors as of 2018.

Today, Disney theme parks are found in multiple locations across America, Europe, and Japan, and Walt Disney’s legacy – The Walt Disney Company – continues to entertain people all over the globe to this day.

Conclusion

“Thou shalt not make graven images” is conventional wisdom, but it doesn’t restrict you from looking up role models – people you can learn from and follow as an example. Learning about the life paths of successful entrepreneurs, artists, and philanthropists allows you to see what contributed to their success and get some life lessons without putting yourself in dire situations.

In this article, we’ve listed several famous people who have come from different backgrounds and life experiences but managed to use them to their advantage. Hopefully, learning from the very best will boost your motivation and belief that everything is possible.

