We all know that Vegas is famous for it’s glamorous and glitzy casinos and high stakes poker games where millions of dollars can be won or lost at any given moment. Las Vegas is the perfect gamblers oasis that is home to some of the worlds most luxurious and renowned casinos including the MGM, Bellagio, Caesars Palace and over 100 more to be exact. While millions visit Vegas every year to try their luck at their favorite blackjack table, even more head out to Vegas for entertainment purposes. Sports fans come to see their favorite boxing event while music lovers are out to see the top performing music shows in Vegas. These already famous and iconic musicians earn millions of dollars each year entertaining crowds that come from all over the world to watch and hear them perform.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion was one of the biggest pop icons in the 90’s with hit songs like “The Power of Love”, “Because You Loved Me”, “My Heart Will Go On”, and “I’m Your Angel”. After taking a break from entertainment to start a family, Celine returned in the early 2000’s to sign a deal to perform in a five-star theatrical show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It of course be no surprise that it became the most successful concert series of all time, grossing over $385 million. You can find Celine’s show at Caesars which is directed by Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich. An amazing show comprised of a 31-member orchestra and band to keep you engaged for the duration of the concert.

Jennifer Lopez

Going to Planet Hollywood? A great chance to check out Jennifer (J. Lo) Lopez and her thrilling performance. Many of us forgot that this sexy and talented vixen is nearly 50 now but still performs with the energy and grit she brought back in the early 90’s. J. Lo was the first Latin actress to ever make more than 1 million from a film (Selena) and the first woman to ever have a number one film and album in the same week. Come see Jennifer live at Planet Hollywood. She can still dance and move the crowd with the best of them.

Santana

Anyone that wins 9 Grammy’s in 1 night definitely deserves his own show. Santana can be seen rocking crowds at the House of Blues (Mandalay Bay) just like he did back in the 70’s with his smooth and rhythmic Latin infused jazz, blues and rock. Did you know that back in 2003 Rolling Stone magazine listed Santana as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time? Now that’s impressive.

Boyz II Men

Want to check out the best selling R&B group of all time take you on a soulful journey of their most famous hits? If your going to be at the Mirage, this is one show you don’t want to miss. Boyz II Men has been recognized as Billboard magazine’s fourth most successful musical group of the 1990s after having 3 top #1 singles dominate the #1 spot for 50 weeks. Only 3 other acts have topped that (Elvis, The Beatles and Mariah Carey). Smooth scene transitions, this concert plays out more like a musical movie making it one of the top performing music shows in Vegas.

Elton John

I think it’s safe to say that Sir Elton John is a true global music icon distinguished as one of the most prolific singers and songwriters of all time having sold over 300 million records in his career. Even though Elton will be retiring soon, you can still enjoy one of the all time greats at The Colosseum inside of Caesars Palace. His concert entitled Elton John: The Million Dollar Piano will have you up on your feet dancing and feeling the good vibes of several of his most popular songs.

Whatever your interests are, one thing is for sure, you don’t have to be a gambler to enjoy all that Las Vegas has to offer including some of the top performing music shows in Vegas.

Read more entertainment articles at Cliché Magazine

Images provided by Flickr CC License