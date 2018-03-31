Cliché Magazine was on set at the lovely EPN Spotlight Magazine’s Issue Release this week. EPN is a Global Community of Entrepreneurs and Professionals from diverse industries, founded by Hubert and Maggie Delany in February of 2010 with the goal of connecting, empowering and inspiring entrepreneurship and leadership worldwide using the most powerful forms of media. Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network is headquartered in New York City.

Among those in attendance:

Recording Artist and Composer

Billboard Chart topping artist

Nominated for a Hollywood music in media award

Current release contemporary classics Record “The Quiet Heart” with Sony Music’s The Orchard.

Upcoming pop record “The Exchange” coming later this year

– Anna Enger

Actress, “The Internship” with Owen Wilson,

Nicolas Sparks “The Choice”, Vampire Diaries, currently on CW Life Sentence (alongside Lucy Hale), Netflix “The Haunting of Hill House”

– Devin Ratray

Actor, Home Alone, Nebraska, Master Minds ,series regular on Amazon Original series “The Tick” and Stars in Steven Soderbergh’s Show “Mosaic”

– Fran Capo

Guinness Book of World Records fastest talking female.

Co- hosted the Discovery Channel,

Featured on Larry King live, good morning America, Larry King live

Images provide by / Cliche Magazine