THE EIGHTH ANNUAL GOVERNORS BALL MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2018 LINEUP FEATURING: EMINEM, JACK WHITE, TRAVIS SCOTT, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, HALSEY, N.E.R.D., KHALID, CHVRCHES, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM (PERFORMING THE ’59 SOUND), POST MALONE, SILK CITY (DIPLO + MARK RONSON), LIL UZI VERT, DAMIAN ‘JR. GONG’ MARLEY, CUT COPY, SYLVAN ESSO, GALANTIS, THE GLITCH MOB, MAGGIE ROGERS, DIRTY PROJECTORS, RUSS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, 6LACK, DRAM, MARGO PRICE, 2 CHAINZ, JAPANDROIDS, KELELA, AND MANY MORE…

THREE DAYS OF MUSIC, ART, FOOD, AND ENTERTAINMENT IN NEW YORK CITY FRIDAY, JUNE 1ST – SUNDAY, JUNE 3RD

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! VIA GOVBALL.COM

January 3rd, 2018, New York, NY — Founders Entertainment is proud to announce the lineup for the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival. The eighth annual edition of New York City’s very own homegrown fest will take place from Friday, June 1st through Sunday, June 3rd on beautiful Randall’s Island Park. Featuring performances from Eminem (his first headline show in NYC since 2010), Jack White, Travis Scott, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Halsey, N.E.R.D. (first NYC show since 2010), Khalid, the worldwide debut of Silk City (a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson), a reunited The Gaslight Anthem performing their breakout album The ’59 Sound, and many more, Governors Ball will showcase over 65 artists throughout the weekend. 3-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) are available now via GovBall.com at special “Announce Day” pricing until 11:59:59 PM EST. Regular pricing begins January 4th at 12:00 AM EST. Full festival lineup and poster below.

For full pricing breakdown including VIP packages and payment plan options visit: GovBall.com

This June, Governors Ball will celebrate its eighth consecutive year as New York City’s premiere live music event, and by acclamation, one of the top music festivals in North America. “Governors Ball is New York City’s festival,” wrote Nylon following last year’s stellar event, which featured many show stopping performances including a memorable set from Childish Gambino, his only North American performance that year. “It combines the best of what this sleepless city has to offer, from food vendors to talent and downtown style.” The 2017 festival also left performers enamored as well, with Lorde proclaiming that that Governors Ball was “on some magical spiritual shit.”

This summer, Founders Entertainment will continue working overtime to bring that “magical spiritual” vibe to Governors Ball patrons at the festival grounds on Randall’s Island Park (supported, maintained and programmed by the Randall’s Island Park Alliance www.randallsisland.org). The 2018 festival will feature a signature lineup of the best food NYC has to offer, craft beer and cocktail options, and the lawn games, mini golf (two unique 18 hole courses), street art, After Dark concert series, and the “only in New York” experiences “Gov Ball” has become known and loved for. The festival will also add two new 21+ areas, building upon last year’s introduction of the popular “Best Kept Secret” 21+ oasis.

Governors Ball has focused on giving back to the greater New York City community since inception, and will continue that trend with the 2018 festival. Helmed by born and bred New Yorkers, Founders Entertainment will look to build upon their efforts surrounding last year’s event. In 2017, Governors Ball pumped a record-breaking $62.4 million into New York City’s economy, bringing the past four years cumulative total (2014-2017) to $185+ million dollars. The festival also created more than 430 jobs and generated $31 million in wages. Governors Ball continued its long track record of giving back to the community by working with and donating to local organizations, non-profits, and community groups as well. More information on Governors Ball’s economic impact and community engagement may be found here.

In addition to being accessible by MTA bus, bike, cab, and ferry service from Mid-Town Manhattan to and from the festival grounds, the festival is accessible to pedestrians via the RFK Bridge, the 103rd street footbridge, and Bronx Randall’s Island Connector.

Govball.com

facebook.com/govballnyc

@govballnyc

instagram.com/govballnyc

Eminem

Jack White

Travis Scott

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Halsey

N.E.R.D.

Khalid

Chvrches

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ’59 Sound)

Post Malone

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lil Uzi Vert

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

Cut Copy

Sylvan Esso

Galantis

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

Dirty Projectors

Russ

Manchester Orchestra

6LACK

DRAM

Margo Price

2 Chainz

Japandroids

Kelela

Vic Mensa

Third Eye Blind

Tash Sultana

Brockhampton

Aminé

LANY

Kali Uchis

Alvvays

GoldLink

The Menzingers

Flight Facilities

Wolf Alice

Jay Electronica

Belly

Moses Sumney

AURORA

The Struts

Quinn XCII

Billie Eilish

Middle Kids

Loyle Carner

POND

Two Feet

Knox Fortune

Sir Sly

Westside Gunn & Conway

Alice Merton

A$AP Twelvyy

berhana

Cuco

Slaves (UK)

The Spencer Lee Band

Confidence Man

Lophiile

Mikky Ekko

Lou The Human

The Regrettes