Today we want to share 10 adorable Spring outfit ideas for your toddlers. Is there anything cuter than a toddler all dressed up for spring? We think not! There’s no denying that spring outfits present many adorable possibilities for spring photoshoots. Here are 10 tips to help you select outfits for your toddlers for the spring season.

Choose a sweet dress.

Nothing says “spring outfit” like putting your little girl in a dress. If you live in an area that is still cold in the spring, pair the dress with leggings and a cardigan or jacket to keep her warm. You can also opt for a long-sleeve dress if you don’t want to bother with a jacket. To make the outfit feel even more like spring, select a dress that features spring colors like pink and green or a spring-themed print like flowers or baby animals. Your daughter will look like spring personified in her cute toddler girl clothes!

Opt for overalls.

Overalls are always a great gender-neutral option for spring and fall, and we especially love them for little boys. Overalls are as versatile as jeans, but they make more of a fashion statement and always look great in family photos. You can dress the overalls up or down depending on what shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you pair them with. Basically, no matter what aesthetic you’re going for this spring, you can almost certainly make overalls work.

Go for a button-up shirt.

Button-up shirts are super dapper and a good choice all year round, but we especially love them for spring. Pair them with jeans for a more casual look, or chinos if you want something a little more upscale for pictures or church. Choose a short-sleeve button-up in a lighter color to avoid giving off winter vibes. If you want to make the outfit extra fancy, try adding suspenders or a vest to really dress things up.

Select spring colors and prints.

Even if you live in a colder climate, you can still put together a seasonal outfit by choosing spring colors. You can’t go wrong with pink, blues, green, purples and other bright colors, especially in pastel hues (think Easter egg dye colors). If solid colors aren’t speaking to you this year, then shake things up with a spring-themed print instead. Florals are always a popular option, but there are plenty of other options including Easter eggs and rabbits.

Switch to lighter fabrics.

If you live in an area that’s already warming up considerably by early spring, go ahead and make the switch to lighter fabrics. Cotton, linen, seersucker and other fabrics in this family give off big spring vibes and instantly make any outfit seasonally appropriate. They aren’t the warmest, however, so save these for warm days or pair them with a light wash denim jacket to keep your child warm.

Mix together separates.

During the day, temperatures vary a lot, so you need to change up your children’s wardrobe day by day. To make things easier and maximize their closet, we recommend having a bunch of separate pieces so that you can mix and match tops and bottoms to suit the weather. This will allow you to choose the perfect Easter outfit for them no matter the weather on that day. Separates will also smooth the transition from winter to spring and make it so you don’t have to completely overhaul their wardrobe at once.

Top it off with a jacket.

Spring weather is unpredictable, and it’s always a good idea to have a jacket on hand in case your child gets cold or the temperature drops suddenly. Like we mentioned before, denim jackets are super versatile and provide some warmth while still looking good. Unfortunately, jean jackets aren’t waterproof, so if you live in a rainy area, it’s also a good idea to have a rain jacket on hand for your child as well.

Embrace the rain.

Speaking of the rain, children’s rain gear is actually extremely cute and would make for a unique spring-themed photoshoot. Coordinate their rain jackets, rain boots and umbrellas along a similar color scheme and then make the most of a cloudy day. And if it’s raining on Easter, don’t fret! Just put your kids in some adorable raincoats to protect their outfits and enjoy the holiday together without worrying about the weather.

Don’t forget accessories.

Sometimes, accessories really do make the outfit, and there are plenty of fantastic spring-themed accessory options for the season. Toddler girl shoes are an obvious one. We absolutely love seeing sneakers, sandals and slip-ons as the weather warms up. But there are many other types of accessories that shouldn’t be ignored, from headbands and bows to suspenders and hats. Definitely take advantage of Easter-specific accessories like bunny ear headbands and egg gathering baskets.

Coordinate family outfits for pictures.

If you are planning to take spring family pictures, it’s important to coordinate outfits for the entire family. To present a cohesive look, choose a couple of the ideas here and select all the outfits based on that. If you have too many things going on, the pictures will turn out messy and uncoordinated. Choose two to three colors that will feature prominently in the outfits and don’t mix too many loud prints together. Make sure that the outfits are at about the same level of formality — don’t put one kid in jeans and another in a suit. If you are hoping to take pictures outside, have a backup plan in case it is raining on that day.

Follow these tips to choose absolutely adorable outfits for your toddlers throughout the spring season. Embrace the change of the seasons and take advantage of the spring weather before things get too hot!

