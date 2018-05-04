Fashion

by Friday, May 4, 2018
10 Songs to Add to Your Gym Playlist ASAP

The weather is getting warmer and the pressure is on to tighten up for beach season. Now, I am a firm believer in every body being a bikini body, but plenty of us still want to get into tip-top shape for just ourselves. That being said, it isn’t always easy. From your gym buddy cancelling to simply being weak to the call of the latest binge-worthy Netflix series, working out can be a huge challenge. That’s where the music comes in. Having the right music to exercise to can make you forget your legs are screaming on the stair climber because you’ll be too busy jamming out. I chose these beats for you to do just that: zone out and get sweating!

 

Some old, some new, all gym-approved. Here are my top ten picks for your gym playlist. I’ve carefully curated a mix of upbeat hip-hop, grime, Afro-beats, & dancehall for maximum muscle gains. This is a playlist to keep you going even when your abs want to quit. Zone out for that half hour daily workout with these tunes!

 

  1. 7/11 -Beyonce 
  2. Real Bad Gal – Vybz Kartel
  3. Nice for What – Drake 
  4. Rambo Kanambo – Vybz Kartel 
  5. Shake Body – Skales  
  6. Thiago Silva – Dave, AJ Tracey
  7. Breeze – Aidonia, Govana 
  8. Split in De Middle – Freezy 
  9. Powerglide (Feat. Juicy J) – Rae Sremmurd
  10. Iskaba – Wande Coal, DT Tunez

 

