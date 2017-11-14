2018 Spring Fashion Dresses: Select a Wardrobe That Fits Your Body

The glorious warm sunny days are coming to an end as we approach the Holidays but Spring will be here before you know it. March and April of will be the perfect time to bring out the fancy spring sundresses you have tucked at the back of your closet, patiently waiting for summer to arrive. Always insist on a dress that fits your body shape and size to avoid those embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

Maxi dresses

A maxi dress is a long dress, mostly floor-long, made from a free-flowing soft fabric. There are some that are ankle-length though. They firmly fit at the top and freely flow at the bottom. These dresses are available in a variety of designs and prints or solid colors. They are very comfortable during summer and maternity.

These dresses are not just for the tall and willowy ladies, although their lean and long frames rock it best. Curvy, short, boyish, busty and pear-shaped women can also don theses dresses and still look stunning in the summer heat.

Swing dresses

A swing dress is an outfit with a trapezoidal shape. It is narrow at the top and widens towards the bottom. It is the type of dress that is made from a piece of fabric that does not hug the waistline. This dress gives that daring feminine flare during the hot weather. If you want to show off those irresistible legs of yours, then this could be your best choice.

Most of these dresses are knee high and liberate most of your body. It comes in all shapes for every lady out there. Do you have an apple, ruler, inverted triangle, pear or an hourglass body shape? Well, there is always a swing dress for your wardrobe addition.

Sharkbite dress

This is another great addition to your wardrobe’s sundresses additions. It gets its name from the design of the hem of the dress. The blunt points resemble an inverted triangle. These designs create the impression of a dress that a shark has taken bitten off. They are available in various asymmetrical cuts that can disguise or showcase your body structure.

These dresses are versatile and can be worn when going for work, taking a walk along the beach or attending a not so formal occasion. When looking for one, choose a hem cut that will flatter your body shape and drapes well. They further provide a great blend of fashion and modesty. It is like a short, and long dress rolled in one. You are still able to show some leg but maintain your modesty.

In conclusion, the perfect women’s sundresses are a great addition to your wardrobe especially when the weather becomes too appealing for one. They are classy, fashionable and can be worn to almost any occasion, so long as you choose the right one.

