Today we want to share 3 designer casino outfits for 2021. If you’re stepping towards the most sophisticated casino party around you, make sure you have made enough efforts. Apart from the gambling experience, you must work on your dressing as well. Casinos have strict dress codes and you’re not allowed to wear shorts or flip flops.

Check the official website of the casino before leaving for the party. You will get to know the dress code and generally, it is formal. Some casinos also allowed casual, semi-formal, casual chic, and dressy casual. If you have any doubt, you can also call them before the visit.

This dress code is not just limited to men. Women are also required to wear according to the dress code. Women can flaunt formal floor-length gowns, cocktail dresses along with gloves and hair up. You can visit any casino with low-key traditional attire and look chic.

If it is the first time you are visiting a casino, brush up your gambling skills first. You can learn casino online while playing. It will make you aware of the game and you will also get to know about the basic rules. Should you not be able to make it out to a casino, you can click here to find the best slot sites to play online.

Men’s Outfits

If you are visiting a casino that has a strict dress code of black tie, always wear a white shirt. You can also pair it up with a black tuxedo. If you are willing for a more phenomenal look, try a cummerbund. It can be of any color including forest green, burgundy, or navy blue.

If you are planning to wear anything but a black-tie, make sure it is formal. Your suit should match the tie. If you are opting for a semi-formal look, go for a blazer and a shirt but avoid the tie. Your clothing should be well-fitted.

In the end, don’t forget the accessories. As it can have a huge impact on how you are looking. Always choose the right shoes, a watch, or any other accessory. It should complement your overall look.

Women’s Outfits

If you are hitting a formal or semi-formal casino you can pick up a pantsuit or cocktail dress. On the other hand, if the casino allows dressy-casual, choose any sheath dress, skirt, or jeans. Neutral, black, white, red, metallic are the most preferred tones of women casino clothing.

Whatever you choose to wear to a casino, it has to be well-fitted. There are other options as well. For instance, a floor-length gown made of silk, velvet, or satin. You should avoid any dress that is crafted with cotton or linen fabric.

When it comes to accessories or jewellery, women can opt for complimenting jewellery pieces. The accessory or jewellery should not be too vague or too tiny that it doesn’t stand out. It should make you look classy at the same time attractive.

Some Tips

Now that you are all ready to hit the casino, make sure you know the atmosphere of that casino. It will make it easy to select what you should wear. When in doubt you can also ask your friends. It will ensure that you don’t look out of place with your friends.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay