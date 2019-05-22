When the weather is hot, it is important to fill your wardrobe with pieces that are practical to your life as a new mom, but are still on-trend. Each of the stunning maternity dresses talked about below are perfect for on the go, giving you the movement you need to breastfeed comfortably, making them perfect for your spring and summer wardrobe. Let’s look at 3 warm weather maternity style essentials that every mom to be should know about.

The Maxi Dress

In the warmer weather, it is important that you don’t forget about how the sun can impact the skin. However, with a dress such as the Yondal Dress In Nude Leopard, you can have the perfect summer dress whilst protecting yourself from the sun. The lightweight material moves as you do, keeping you comfortable at all times, even when breastfeeding.. The wrap around detailing perfectly complements all body types, allowing you to make a stylish statement.

This versatile look can be paired with ballet pumps for a day around the house with your little one or with a pair of wedge sandals and a wide-brimmed hat for a day at the beach with family and friends. Whatever the occasion, you can style it however you want to make it your own.

Summer Mini Dress With A Modern Twist

Another dress that is considered a warm weather maternity style essential is the classic summer mini dress. If you are looking for a modern look, then the Zeina Dress In Mix Print is the perfect choice for you. Not only does the bold pattern draw attention, but the elegant neckline and simple hemline is perfect for all body types. In addition to this, this wrap around dress comes with a belt so you can cinch it in.

On cooler summer evenings, pair with tights, chunky lace-up boots and a leather jacket as this will perfectly compliment the bold design of the dress. You can also pair the dress with wedge heels and a simple clutch bag.

Mustard Mini Dress

If you are looking for a pop of color for your summer wardrobe, then the Mae Dress In Mustard Daisy is the perfect choice for you. Not only is this color flattering for a wide range of skin tones, but the wrap around design is perfect for all body types. With a belt to tighten as much or as little as you like, as well as flattering sleeves, this is the perfect flirty look for a city break, family lunch or even a beach holiday.

To perfectly complement the color of this dress, pair this with subtle eye makeup and bold red lipstick. Finish this off with a pair of nude heels to lengthen your legs.

Whatever dress you decide upon, you can be sure that you will have a versatile look for every event, whether you are lazing around the house, running errands or attending an important family event. Which of these warm weather maternity style essentials will you choose to add to your wardrobe?

