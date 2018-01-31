Fashion

4 Awards Season Fashion Trends for 2018

by Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Although the year is still young, there have already been a handful of award shows. But before the moving speeches and celebratory awards are received, the public’s attention is directed towards the latest in celebrity fashion. Each show brings the biggest names in Hollywood, and the biggest designers and trends along with them. Shades of black and pink, textures, patterns, and low-cuts are among some of the trending styles this season. Check out some of the trending looks from January’s award shows below!

 

Black

This year, the Golden Globes attendees were sleek and stylish in their dark ensembles. Black is both effortless and elegant, and it just so happens that every single celebrity in attendance wore black to this event, which is more than coincidental. Besides for a classic look, celebrities used this opportunity to express their disapproval of the sexual harassment unfolding both inside and outside of Hollywood. Aside from the hidden meaning, the stars were eye-catching in black. The perfect blend of fierce and fabulous, the most classic shade was worn to make a statement.

  Alison Brie in Vassilis Zoulias     

Jessica Biel in Dior Haute Couture gown and Jimmy Choos

Samara Weaving in a Laura Basci Couture

 Penelope Cruz in Ralph & Russo Couture.

Photo credits: elle.com

 

Textures

The Critics’ Choice Awards represented the latest in textures. Trends in textures became apparent as celebrities walked the red carpet in the latest sequins, feathers, and lace. Quite the contrary to the Golden Globes, the trending styles during this awards show were much more vibrant and unique. From Angelina Jolie’s angelic white dress with the feathered top to Gal Gadot’s low-cut sequin dress, the stars knew how to catch the public’s attention.

Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo 

Gal Gadot in Prada

Allison Williams in Dolce &  Gabana 

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Photo credit: usmagazine.com  

 

Patterns  

The Producers Guild of America Awards brought out the most unique styles. The dresses worn to this event were vibrant, eye-catching, and bold. Patterns were an apparent trend as the celebrities walked the red carpet just a few days ago. Stars such as Kerry Washington and Leslie Mann opted to walk the runway in bold, floral print dresses. Floral print and embroidery are trending this season, and the stars are proving these patterns can be worn in more than one season.

Kerry Washington in Paolo Sebastian Couture

Gal Gadot in Armani Prive

Leslie Mann in Reem Acra 

Tracee Ellis Ross in Tory Burch

Photo credit: mirror.co.uk and vogue.com

 

Pinks

The Screen Actors Guild Awards also saw a rise in floral patterns, sequined-textures, and blush pinks, a color that is becoming more commonly worn. Blush is now a color worn during more than just spring and summer, especially with the help of celebrities who are making it more universal. Most celebrities who appeared on the red carpet opted for a soft, dainty look to this event, which contrasted several of the other awards shows previously held this month.

 Margot Robbie in Miu Miu 

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino

Dakota Fanning in Prada 

Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton

Photo credit: harpersbazaar.com

Featured image courtesy of elle.com, usmagazine.com, vogue.com, and harpersbazaar.com

