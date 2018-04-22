4 Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands for Earth Day

Staying in touch with the latest fashion trends has a tremendous impact on the environment. Textile waste, toxic chemicals, and a gargantuan carbon footprint are just some examples of the environmental strain left behind by the fashion industry. If only there was a way to keep your wardrobe and the planet fresh. Well, worry not fashion lovers because, in honor of Earth Day, we found a way! Here are some eco-friendly clothing brands that keep your style fabulous and keep our earth beautiful.

The first brand on this list is named after the Chinese custom to pay respects or worship, reminding us to do the same for our earth. Kowtow is perfect for clothing that is elegant, relaxed, and, of course, eco-friendly. All of the comfortable fabric used to make this unique collection is made from organically farmed cotton approved by the Fairtrade Labelling Organisations International (FLO) before making it into anyone’s closet. Any dyes and inks used in creating the adventurous, nature-inspired prints are approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) which doesn’t allow for harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and chlorine bleach. Kowtow is eco-friendly down to the last details; even trimmings and packaging are attended to. All trimmings are sustainable sourced, while packaging and tags are made from recyclables and approved by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Looking for clothing that can help bring your professional attire to a more ecologically conscious level? Well, look no further because Siizu can help you go from pouting and polluting to gorgeous and green. Siizu brings you a wide selection of affordable and sophisticated styles in not only clothing, but also 100% sustainable jewelry, fragrances, and skincare. All fabric is made from materials that are entirely organic and sustainably grown. Siizu even cuts down on their carbon footprint by keeping garment factories and fabric manufacturers close to each other to reduce excessive shipping and traveling. Not only is this brand dedicated to making their practice more earth-friendly, but is also focused on giving back. Siizu donates money to the American Forest to help them reach their goal of planting 2.7 million trees in 44 different locations across the country.

United By Blue is a brand not only for people who want to preserve the natural world, but who want to explore it was well. From attire to equipment, this brand has all of the essentials for your next outdoor adventure. United By Blue offers a variety of trendy graphic tees, modern lightweight jackets, stylish hiking boots, and the perfect camping gear to help prepare you for anything that Mother Nature has in store. This brand greatly reduces its impact on the environment by keep up with the B Core Certification, meaning they have to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency that comply with protecting our environment. One example of these met standards includes all materials being made of recycled polyester and 100% organic cotton and wool. Even 75% of their office supplies are made with recycled materials. United By Blue also pledges to remove one pound of trash from the environment for every product that is sold, just another incentive to check this brand out!

Are you exhausted from chasing trend after trend? Fashion lovers like yourself aren’t the only ones suffering from this pressure. The rapidly changing fashion world can essentially be wasteful at times and puts a copious amount of pressure on the environment. Fair Indigo is a brand dedicated to preventing those pressures by creating a clothing line that is timeless, versatile, and impervious to wear and tear. All materials are completely sustainable and free of dozens of harsh chemicals, and all employees behind the scenes are treated wonderfully and paid fairly. In order to ensure that each piece of clothing can be kept for a long time, the garments undergo a rare process of pre-washing the fabric before it’s cut and sewn to allow for a stronger preservation of the shape and form of each piece of clothing. Keeping the style timeless and the materials durable takes away from the unnerving impact that comes with having to constantly update your closet; making this eco-friendly brand a revolutionary look at the world of fashion.

Read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com

4 Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands for Earth Day: Image Credits: us.kowtowclothing.com, siizu.com, unitedbyblue.com, www.fairindigo.com