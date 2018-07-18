4 Mistakes to Avoid When Purchasing New Sunglasses

Did you realize that over 213 million Americans wear non-prescription sunglasses? If you are like most people, having a nice pair of sunglasses is a priority.

Not only are sunglasses fashionable, they can help to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. With all of the different sunglasses options on the market, choosing the right pair may be a bit challenging.

If you are in the market for a new pair of sunglasses, be sure to avoid the following mistakes.

1. Selecting Frames That Don’t Cover Your Eyes

When shopping for new sunglasses, the first thing you need to consider is how much of your eyes the cover. The last thing you want is to leave parts of your eyes exposed to UV rays. While smaller sunglass frames may be fashionable, they will not offer you the protection you need.

The skin located around your eyes is extremely sensitive, which is why protecting it is essential. Most people fail to realize that skin cancer can form on the eyelids and the skin around the eye. Rather than leaving yourself exposed, your main goal when choosing sunglasses should be getting the maximum amount of protection and coverage.

2. Rushing Through the Lens Selection Process

Once you have chosen the right sunglass frames, you need to shift your focus to selecting the best types of lenses. When faced with the decision between polarized and tinted UV lenses, most people get a bit confused. Over time, tinted lenses will begin to fade and will offer less protection for your eyes.

Investing in polarized lenses will allow you to fully protect your eyes for a long time to come. These types of lenses also help to reduce glare, which will help you avoid squinting while driving. In most cases, polarized lenses will cost more, but they are well worth the investment.

3. Failing to Select Durable Frames

If you live an active lifestyle, you will need sunglasses that can take abuse without showing signs of wear. Choosing the cheapest sunglasses frames will usually come back to haunt you. While these cheap frames will save you money, they also won’t last very long.

Before going out to shop for a new pair of sunglasses, you need to take some time to do a bit of research. Looking at the online reviews a particular sunglasses brand gets can be helpful. With the information from these reviews, you can figure out whether or not a particular pair of sunglasses are right for you.

4. Buying Sunglasses Without Trying Them On

Attempting to get the right sunglasses without trying them on will be nearly impossible. Some people think they can buy sunglasses sight unseen, but quickly find out this is not the case. Each pair of sunglasses will fit differently.

This is why trying on as many pairs as you can is a good idea. By taking the time to actually try different sunglasses on, you can figure out which ones fit the best. Neglecting to do this type of research may lead to you getting a pair of sunglasses that are uncomfortable to wear.

Rather than trying to find the right pair of sunglasses alone, you should consult with professionals. They will have no problem taking the needs you have and finding the right sunglasses to fit them.

Images provided by Pixabay CC License