The winter season is officially upon us, and while some of us can’t wait for the cold days to pass so we can whip out our sunglasses and get our tan on, we all still have to get through the cool nights and, for some, snowy days! Planning your outfit around the weather is essential, but can be difficult especially if you don’t know which shoes will meet all of the basic needs: complimenting your outfit, keeping you warm, all the while still looking sexy. Regardless of the weather outside, no outfit is complete without the perfect footwear and no shoe is more perfect for any occasion (or season) than boots! Flat, high heeled, knee high, or ankle, leather, suede, or weather-specific–there is a perfect boot for every occasion this season.

Whether your weather is bipolar, warm, or absolutely freezing, you can never go wrong with a pair of boots to stay comfortable and look absolutely stylish at the same time. Take out that Christmas money and read more about the 5 boots you need this season below!

1. Thigh High Boots

Knee high boots are one of the sexiest additions to any wardrobe and are ideal for dressing up any outfit. But even more sexy? Thigh highs. Emotions by Steve Madden are the perfect must-have boot this season to help warm you up, look your best, and stay in style. These chunky heeled boots stay fitted all the way up your leg for a flawless, flirty look.

2. Ankle Boots

If ankle boots are not currently an investment in your closet, then it should be next on your fashionista shopping list! Ankle boots are an easy and comfortable way to dress up jeans or to dress down your fancy dresses while still looking your best. The Yeni Ankle Booties by Jessica Simpson are one of the cutest must-have boots for this cool season. The leather booties feature a trendy woven elastic detail that creates an easy fit with a block-styled heel for comfort, durability, and appeal. The Yeni can make any winter outfit feel warm and cozy or can add that tinge of sexy for whatever your outfit may be.

3. Strappy Riding Boots

Riding boots have been the in-and-out boots of fashion for the past several years, but are no doubt the simplest, everyday boot style there is. To stand out from the crowd while still having the pleasures of comfortability and simplicity, add strappy riding boots to your wardrobe. The Jenson Riding Boots by Naturalizer are the perfect, simple boot style that couples chic and classic all into one for the ideal reliable shoe. With these on your feet, pair any cute sweater and scarf together to look your absolute best.

4. Peep Toe

If you have the luxury of baring your toes this season, then peep toe booties are the cutest must-have fashion staple. The Laurel peep toe bootie by Kristin Cavallari features a unique pull-on style with gentle ruching for the perfect slouchy look. By adding some flair to your daily outfits, these shoes can help dress up any cozy winter outfit and make you look as trendy as ever.

5. Moto Boots

A rising trend this season is a twist on the classic ankle bootie, the moto boot. This style features trendy booties made perfect for any motorcyclist or for anyone looking for that perfect edgy twist to their outfit. The Boide zipper booties by Lucky Brand features a round-toe bootie with a small heel for on-the-go support. The bootie’s trendy zipper design adds a daring aura to any outfit and includes the perfect moss green shoe that is a must-have for every closet.

The perfect pair of boots can really add or complete any outfit. Let us know if we missed any of your must-have boots for this season or share your thoughts in the comments below!

5 Boots You Need This Season: Featured image courtesy of nawo.com