What comes to mind when you think about fall? A majority of us will be thinking about Halloween, bon fires, college football and cooler weather. When seasons change, the weather usually does too and that means it’s time to amp up your fall wardrobe so that you can stay comfortable, warm and of course trendy. If you need a bit of inspiration for fall must haves, you’re in the right place. Today we’ve put together a list of 5 fall essentials you can’t live without.

1. A light-weight, comfy flannel

Hit Refresh Plaid Top

A true classic for sure is the flannel shirt and for some of you is your default go to shirt for fall. While a flannel shirt is typically worn during the fall and winter months to keep you warm, you can still earn style points for knowing how to best rock your flannel. Flannel shirts are perfect for layering and go well tucked in with corduroy pants, under a sleek leather jacket or unbuttoned over a bandeau top and high waisted jeans.

2. A favorite pair of jeans

Mika Highwaisted Dark Wash Jeans

Trends come and go as we all know but some things will never go out of style. One such always trendy fashion style is denim jeans and in particular, classic high waisted denim jeans. High waisted jeans can be an everyday fashion staple during the fall and can be styled to fit almost any occasion. High waisted jeans are super stylish and look great with all figure types. Also since they flatten the tummy and hug your curves, they won’t slide down and reveal your panty waistband or under garments.

3. A good quality, basic turtleneck

Charleston Turtleneck

The fashionable turtleneck will always be a fall favorite. This chilly weather staple is extremely versatile and will be seen this time of year on the red carpet, in Netflix movies and of course as a traditional street style classic. You can wear your turtleneck with jeans, a skirt, vest, or leather jacket. The black turtleneck is the crown jewel classic because it creates a blank palette to highlight dazzling necklaces, gold or silver cuff bracelets or maybe just a beautiful face.

4. A corduroy skirt for every occasion

Jameson Corduroy Skirt

Yes, corduroy is absolutely in these days and corduroy skirts are #4 on our list of fall essentials you can’t live without. Corduroy skirts can be found everywhere in a variety of shades and styles. They are extremely durable and can literally last for years. They go great with silky blouses, fuzzy turtlenecks and even denim jackets.

5. Combat booties that are cute AND comfy

Edge of Life Boots

To add a little edge to your fall wardrobe, consider adding some stylish combat boots. Believe it or not, they can be quite versatile. Combat boots are awesome for those rainy fall days when you have no choice but to be out and about! They go great with maxi dresses, over sized sweaters and cut off straight legged jeans, wide leg pants and even complimentary colored skirts. Yep, even cool moms rock combat boots with style.

We hoped you liked our list of 5 fall essentials that you can’t live without. With fall approaching quickly, now is the perfect time to schedule a fall shopping spree. There are tons of sales, coupons and discounts for you to take advantage of.