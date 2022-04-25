Today we want to share 5 must have summer women’s fashion items. Summer is the season where less is more, and accessorizing is how you can take an outfit from brunch chic to date-night ready. Whether it’s a simple white t-shirt or one of Natori’s luxury caftans, Summer is the season for it.

If you are looking to update your wardrobe for the upcoming Summer season, or just want to know what is trending right now, here are the Summer essentials you need to shop right now.

White T-Shirt

A white t-shirt should be a staple no matter the season. It can be worn by itself, with shorts or with pants, with or without a jacket, and is suitable for everywhere from your lounge, to the beach, to a cocktail party.

In Summer, there is nothing a white t-shirt doesn’t go with, and you can wear one every day and have a different outfit every time.

Denim Jacket

A denim jacket has been a classic for years, and this Summer is the time to pick one up if you haven’t already. Much like regular jeans, a denim jacket pairs perfectly with almost everything.

Match it with a Summer dress when the sun goes down, or put one on with a pair of denim shorts. While denim on denim is sometimes a no-no, adding a white t-shirt will break up the denim perfectly.

Tote Bag

A carry-all tote bag is a must when out and about in Summer. While you don’t need to always worry about an umbrella or rain jacket, sunscreen, a cardigan, and sometimes a hat are all necessities.

Oversized bags are also the rage right now; 2022 is the year we see fewer small bags and backpacks and far more big bags to carry everything you need for the day.

Sandals

Sandals and slides are a must when the days get hot and long. They slip them on in the morning and head to the pool or the beach. They are also incredibly versatile; you can wear them with shorts, dresses, skirts, or jeans.

Denim Shorts

Denim shorts fall into the same category as the white t-shirt. They are an essential that you should have multiples of in your wardrobe no matter the time of year. Different cuts and styles are available, ranging from a bit shorter and tighter to loose and more comfortable.

Denim shorts can also be dressed up and dressed down very easily, with a button-down being the most popular and on-trend right now.

Sneakers

Summer is the time for white and pastel sneakers. Whether you like Nike, Converse, Puma, or Adidas, every brand has at least one pair of stylish and comfortable white sneakers that you will spend all day, every day in.

Much like most other things on this list, white sneakers are versatile; there is nothing they don’t match with, and depending on the style, they can easily replace heels on a night out.

Swimsuit

If you haven’t updated your swimsuit in a while, there is no better time than when Summer hits. Swimsuits have also evolved over the past few years, becoming more than just a bikini or a one-piece, with multiple styles and cuts available.

Swimsuits have also been something that doesn’t always suit many body shapes simply due to how they are made and the materials used. That is no longer a problem with so many available that are flattering for almost every body shape and size.

Summer Dress

Considering it’s in the name, a Summer dress falls into the category of essential. There are dozens of different styles, lengths, colors, and patterns available, from bright and bold, to simple and muted.

Summer dresses are also simple because they don’t need to be styled up with anything extra. A Summer dress and some sandals, sneakers, or even a pair of Dr. Martens are easy looks to pull off.

Midi Skirt

If a mini skirt is a bit too short for you, and a full-length dress or skirt is too long, then a midi skirt is your new best friend. They are light and flowy, and if you get a pleated one, then you are right on trend with what’s happening on runways.

Big Hats

The perfect Summer look wouldn’t be complete without a hat. This isn’t 2009 anymore, so it’s time to ditch the fedora that you thought was cute, and it is time to step into 2022 with a big, floppy straw hat.

Not only will it keep the sun off of your face and neck, but you will constantly be looking like the rich and famous on your way to spend an afternoon by the pool drinking cocktails and relaxing your day away.

Rompers

Rompers rose to prominence last Summer, and they are only going to get more popular. The perfect combination of a comfortable short sleeve top and shorts, they are light and airy and beyond comfortable if you find the right one. Speaking of finding the right one, while this can be tricky, once you find a shape that suits you, you won’t ever regret picking it up.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are widely regarded as the one accessory that can transform your look completely. Stylish shades can take a simple look and turn it into a red carpet-ready ensemble. Try on a few pairs and find the ones that suit your style and face shape best.

