5 Must-Have Pieces from Jewelry Brand Teel Yes

The founders of Teel Yes shared something in common with most women currently living in New York City: they found keeping up with the city’s ever-changing trends overwhelming. With so many new trends emerging every week, wouldn’t it be easier to just have a stylish friend pick out the most fashionable pieces for us? That’s where Teel Yes comes in. The New York City-based jewelry brand works with contemporary jewelry designers and innovative artists to curate artful, yet simplistic pieces with a lot of personality. Here are 5 must-have pieces from Teel Yes that we absolutely love, and trust me: there’s a lot more where that came from.

Gold Tone Double Ball Ring, $36

You may not have been a fan of Geometry in high school, but in fashion, geometric shapes are where it’s at. This gold-tone double ball ring from the Mob Legend Geometric Jewelry series is both bold and effortless. Pair this with any outfit to add an extra bit of sophistication to your look.