by Tuesday, October 24, 2017

With fall comes warm colors, lightweight layering pieces, and statement coats, and Petite Studio is channeling all of those things with their Fall 2017 Collection. From carefully tailored mustard-colored tops to plaid blazers, there’s something for every petite girl to add to her wardrobe this fall.

Marigold Top, $119
Petite Studio’s Margiold Top makes you rethink how you feel about the color yellow. This mustard-colored top is lightweight, flattering, and perfect for layering. Pair it with a high-waisted skirt and you’re set.

Alice Dress, $129
Every girl needs a lightweight shirtdress for fall and this one is perfect for so many occasions. With a nod to fall’s staple belted trench coats, you’ll want to wear this dress as often as possible.

Esmeralda Top, $125
Who says never wear white after Labor Day? This off-the-shoulder top is the perfect transition from summer to fall and the ties on the cuffs make this even more sophisticated.

Jane Blazer, $229
Get full-on #Girlboss vibes with this polyester and wool blazer. This piece looks professional with a matching mini skirt or business casual with a pair of blue jeans and boots.

Fleur Trench Coat, $249
Petite Studio is taking the timeless trench coat up a notch by selling it in this dusty rose shade. The faux suede material and big buttons also give this an ultra-feminine edge.

Read more Fashion blogs on ClicheMag.com

5 Must-Have Pieces from Petite Studio’s Fall Collection: Photographs courtesy of Petite Studio

