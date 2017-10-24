With fall comes warm colors, lightweight layering pieces, and statement coats, and Petite Studio is channeling all of those things with their Fall 2017 Collection. From carefully tailored mustard-colored tops to plaid blazers, there’s something for every petite girl to add to her wardrobe this fall.

Marigold Top, $119

Petite Studio’s Margiold Top makes you rethink how you feel about the color yellow. This mustard-colored top is lightweight, flattering, and perfect for layering. Pair it with a high-waisted skirt and you’re set.

Alice Dress, $129

Every girl needs a lightweight shirtdress for fall and this one is perfect for so many occasions. With a nod to fall’s staple belted trench coats, you’ll want to wear this dress as often as possible.

Esmeralda Top, $125

Who says never wear white after Labor Day? This off-the-shoulder top is the perfect transition from summer to fall and the ties on the cuffs make this even more sophisticated.

Jane Blazer, $229

Get full-on #Girlboss vibes with this polyester and wool blazer. This piece looks professional with a matching mini skirt or business casual with a pair of blue jeans and boots.

Fleur Trench Coat, $249

Petite Studio is taking the timeless trench coat up a notch by selling it in this dusty rose shade. The faux suede material and big buttons also give this an ultra-feminine edge.

Read more Fashion blogs on ClicheMag.com

5 Must-Have Pieces from Petite Studio’s Fall Collection: Photographs courtesy of Petite Studio