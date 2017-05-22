5 Must-Have Summer Dresses From Tobi

The weather is warm, the sun is out, and many beach days lie ahead. Spring flowers have bloomed and summer showers are rolling in. As the temperatures begin to rise, you’ll need to say goodbye to wool cardigans and comfy sweaters and hello to lighter materials if you want to avoid heat stroke. It can be a challenge to find summer outfits that are cool enough, but still appropriate. That’s where dresses come in. Light and flowy, a dress is the perfect outfit and can easily transition from the office to a beach party. These five affordable dresses from the Los Angeles-based design label, Tobi, will have you looking fabulous and staying cool all summer long.

Far Out

Nothing says summer like a tie-dye maxi dress, so this piece has it all. If good vibes and wavy hair are your thing, this dress is sure to be your go-to. Sandals keep this dress casual, but paired with heels and a statement necklace, this could easily be an elegant option for any soiree.

