Spring is finally here and you know what that means: new season, new shoes! We can finally feel free by wearing flats and wedges any day. We can also stop worrying about wearing heels and slipping in the snow from the car to the venue. This spring, I noticed lots of pastel colors like periwinkle (my favorite) and nudes at Express and Forever 21. After window shopping for hours at the mall last Sunday, I’ve come up with 5 shoes you need this spring!





Flats

These periwinkle and pink nude flats from Express have Spring written all over them. Their suede material and pastel colors give a soft, subtle look for spring. These would also go great with an easter outfit as well. (Denim Lace-Up Pointed Toe Flat, $39.90, Laser Cut Lace-Up Flat, $49.90)

Wedges

Tan wedges go with almost anything this season because of their neutrality. The cross straps will add edge and detail as well. You can pair these with jeans, dresses, and skirts. (Pure Instinct Nude Suede Caged Wedges, $36)

Heels

Adding these transparent heels to the list was a must because I fell in love after seeing Kim Kardashian in the Public Desire Alia strappy Perspex high heels. However, I’m not Kim and can’t afford them so here’s a cheaper option. Their transparency allows you to pair these with any outfit! (Faux Suede Lucite Ankle Heels, $34.90)

Sneakers

One thing I love during any season is to feel comfortable. And when I’m in the mood to dress comfortable, that means dressing casually. These tan, dotted-print Toms are an appropriate, casual, and comfortable shoe for the spring season. (Oxford Tan Shibori Dots Women’s Classics, $55)

Booties

I love booties in the fall and spring because I consider them as a “transition pair.” They’re suitable for both seasons because they provide warmth and they up your style. Spring can have chilly weather some days, so these are perfect. (Qupid Peep Toe Cut-Out Booties, $25.00)

