5 Sneaker Drops You Can’t-Miss This Year

Throwing it back to 2020, the year was embraced with many sneaker drops that everyone will always remember. After the first couple of months, we were not certain how the year would end. Irrespective of all those craziness, the sneaker field strived to fight back and provide one of the most significant years. As we progress, 2021 tends to continue the momentum since it has already stacked with droppings you will not want to miss. To help you keep everything organized, check out some of the most amazing sneakers drops you don’t want to miss.

1. Maison Margiela x Classic Leather Tabi Whiteout

These new releases bring the radically reworked design on the retro silhouette, as considered by the French luxury house. The Maison Margiela x Classic Leather Tabi Whiteout is made of premium Nappa leather on top. It features Maison’s split-toe construction and dual reebok and the Margiela branding on the woven tongue-like tag. Margiela’s signature hand-painted Bianchetto method is used in the exterior of the shoe. The show comes with unevenly applied paint meant to chip away the wear and time gradually.

2. Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High

No one can stop a new sneaker leak, not even Michael Jordan’s son. Even though he doesn’t want you to be aware, the Marcus Jordan’s Trophy Room shop found in Orlando has a new retro collaboration to be released soon. Next on the Florida-based store line is this icy take on the Air Jordan 1 that was inspired by the older Jordan that was released in 1985. These leaks offered a reminder that early information is not always correct. November was the original expected date release, but it appears that the sneaker will drop soon. Whether the sneaker will get proper, all start rollout remains to be seen (coronavirus precautions that care preclude). This will be a big release regardless. The sneaker tends to be restricted to 12,000 pairs, and they come with a Michael Jordan’s signature on their heels.

3. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 ‘Neutral Grey’

Air Jordan 1 features numerous colorways. Actually, there was a boatload on these colorways when the first model was released in 1985. While no one is sure about the quantity released, most of them have been re-dropped over the decades. The white and the grey pair is the one that has not been re-released. However, the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 ‘Neutral Grey’ is set to be released in 2021 after spending time in the archives for more than three decades. The Air Jordan 1 High is one of the famous sneakers among many newer fanatics, with colorways, both new and original, getting admiration from TikTok to Instagram. Optimistically, this sneaker will get the same hype that the one Air Jordan 1 deserves.

4. Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

Give it a Supreme logo on a Nike and watch it sell fast. This has been the scenario for many years. However, the collaboration has lost its luster lately, with extremely anticipated shoes few and far between. The track wear brand’s new Nike SB Dunk Low project revisits the SB Dunk higher collaboration from 2003. This has been circulating online since it was leaked a couple of months ago. The initial collaboration had three colorways, including orange, light blue, and red. The 2021 collaboration features four colorways, including green, black, royal blue, and brick red. This is not the first time that supreme is reworking its Dunk collaboration. The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk from 2002, an inspiration from air Jordan 3, was repeated in 2012. In 2019, they dropped a trio of SB Dunks. The release date for the new Dunks has not been confirmed yet, but the current wave of SB Dunk is going strong.

5. Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Raging Bull’

Jordan’s Brand remains to be the leading company in the sneaker rankings when it comes to story narration. It will not hurt when you have one of the most celebrated basketball superstars as the face of your company. This comes with countless moments and statistics to implore when making a product. Drawing its inspiration from Jordan’s iconic run with the bulls, the first air Jordan 5 raging bull shoe was packed in a double-stacked box designed to look like a wooden crate with fierce bull eyes staring through. Among the two shoes contained in the crate, the red suede, “Toro,” gained tremendous popularity, and 12 years since its first drop, it is coming back to the market solo.

Important Things You Must Look at When Buying the Best Sneakers

Since you know some of the top sneaker releases in 2021, let’s look at some of the tips to help you get the best shoe. Apart from the right width and size, an optimal fit, expert quality, and the best quality materials for the lining, outsole, and upper are essential for selection and quality. You need to choose a shoe that will make you feel comfy in them all the time.

The sneakers should conform to the shape of your feet

Buy sneakers that fit properly

Keep your anticipation higher

Don’t rush to make a purchase

Choose a flexible shoe sole

Find out if you can trust the maker

Check out the leather finishing

The time of purchasing the show is essential

Try the two sneakers

Ensure they are orthopedically and automatically flat

When purchasing a new pair of sneakers, you need to have more than fashion in mind. You will need to consider the function and also keep your feet in perfect shape. The above tips will help you choose the right sneaker.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay