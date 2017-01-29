For some, January means snow days galore and cozy afternoons snuggled up with coffee. However, most of us are experiencing winter doldrums in full force. Unfortunately, this seasonal slump often takes a toll on our wardrobe. After making sure every outfit from Christmas to New Year’s was right on trend, it can be hard to find the motivation to get out of those worn-out leggings that you’ve donned since New Year’s Day. Luckily, it is easy to appear perfectly pulled together and totally chic with these 5 staples for your winter wardrobe (that are totally comfortable).

Perhaps one of the most underrated accessories of all time, the belt, is the easiest way to pull together an outfit. Your loose boyfriend jeans and slouchy t-shirt become an instant trendy outfit with mega street cred. This belt can be paired with your favorite trendy booties to create an outfit that’s a little bit western and a lot chic.

Though an obvious winter accessory, the scarf can make or break an outfit. An oversized scarf, however, is always the answer. With this one accessory being the entire focal point of your outfit, you can afford to wear your coziest sweater (and sport those leggings) without looking slouchy.

Is it really even winter without a cute new coat? Obviously not. However, the puffy coat you’ve owned for 10 years isn’t going to cut it this year. Stay trendy with a satin bomber jacket. It’s simple, versatile, and oh-so-stylish. This jacket can be worn with anything—seriously!—and perfectly integrates girly and edgy trends together.

Often overlooked, a well-placed beanie can keep you warm while adding a cute, reformed vibe to any outfit. You can opt for one with a pompom to add some whim to your look, or select one in a rich green tone for a more earthy vibe.

Every woman needs at least one winter dress, but it’s seems a daunting task to find something trendy enough, yet thick enough to keep you from reaching hypothermia-level body temperatures. That’s where the sweater dress comes in. A winter classic, it doesn’t get much better than ultra soft, loose material, and the sweater dress is all of that and more. To keep on trend, pair your sweater dress with some rad sneakers or some over-the-knee boots.

5 Staples for Your Winter Wardrobe. Feature Image Courtesy of Urban Outfitters