5 Ways to Manifest Your 90s Self Back!

5 ways to look like in the 90s

Today we want to share 5 ways to manifest your 90’s self back. There is no doubt that GenZ has brought back fashion from the 90s. They say that trends come back with a 20-year cadence and this time we have landed ourselves back into the age of bandanas, sheers, and ripped jeans. Here are some pointers:

1. Get a slouch-fitting pair of jeans

With GenZ reintroducing 90s fashion back into the world, you can swap out your skinny jeans for the slouch-fit and awaken the inner Spice Girl in you. The Slouch Fit Jeans are available in the vintage blue wash and in light blue wash. Each pair of jeans is fitted with 5 pockets with fashion rips. The jeans are high quality with 60% to 90% cotton. Flare jeans and straight-leg jeans are a gateway to slouch-fit jeans. Some say you can thank the coronavirus for driving out oxygen-starving skinny jeans and the more comfy slouch fit jeans that can make any Casual Friday snug and easy. You have a choice of going for either high-waisted or low-waisted jeans, but regardless they are meant to hug your waist and give enough breathing room for the booty and thighs. The baggy fit gives you the comfort and confidence to walk out and strut your stuff even during the lockdown.

2. Pair Those Jeans With Your

Own Custom Sneakers

Sneakers are here to stay and a fresh pair of kicks will complete your slouch-fit jeans. You can pick from high-grade brands like Vans, Nike, and Adidas. You can either get a custom pair or hand-paint them yourself. The great perk is that these shoes are the byproducts of several artists and there is a myriad of options for you to choose from. For example, you could match your outfit with a pair of hand-painted shoes for each one of your outfits. The choice of paint or canvas utilized by the artists is customizable as well. While buying fixed designs from known brands have their own place, custom sneakers are all the rage. Having access to these custom shoes is not a pipe’s dream anymore with the power of social media giving many talented shoe artists the platform to showcase some of their eye-catching designs.

3. Brown and Beautiful

Articles of clothing in hazel, chestnut, coffee, umber, chocolate, tan, amber, and cinnamon are in for the spring season. This mood board creation is inspired by celebrities like Kanye West who have sketched this color as the main theme for their product lines. You can pair your slouch fit jeans with a brown fitted top. Go for deep browns to color some intensity into your outfit of the night. Brown can be mixed and matched with several items and will make it seem like you just walked out of a slow R&B music video! Brown is making a comeback as it has always been put on the backburner when up against other dark neutral colors. This color keeps you in between the earthy urban hipster look while making a warm re-welcome for 90s fashion. With the predilection for blending in with nature, the fashion world has learned to warm up to this color. The best reason to buy brown is that you can explore the whole spectrum of this color and find whatever shades suit you and your outfits. Unlike denim, it is completely acceptable to be armed to the teeth with brown clothing.

4. Go for high-quality fabrics

Opt for organic high-quality fabrics like cashmere, linen, silk, cotton, wool, leather, suede, tweed, or synthetic fabrics like elastane, rayon, viscose. Choosing the right fabric will make you no less than a frequent buyer of collections designed by Balenciaga and the likes. Fabric is the most essential element of your clothing despite trends coming in and out of fashion. The best tip you can take from this is to cast your mind back to the listed fabrics when online shopping or actual shopping. By getting the hang of unique certain fabrics from others, you can get your money’s worth, find clothes you may never get rid of, and never have buyer’s remorse again. It is unlikely that most clothing will be made with all high-quality fabric, so you should determine if the composure of fabric yields a bigger proportion of high-quality fabric. Silk is luxurious and elegant and reserves this fabric for warmer days and climates. Wool is also known for its thickness and warmth and you can never go wrong with cashmere wool. Leather will practically never go out of style and for all of us animal lovers, there is also vegan leather. Suede is also a type of leather. Linen is highly sought for its comfort and being stylish. If strapped for cash, high-quality cotton clothing is an alternative and option you may already have in your wardrobe.

5. Butterfly Print

Remember all those butterfly prints you bought while binging on Lizzie McGuire episodes. All that clothing purchases haven’t gone in vain. The greatest perk of 90s fashion is that it blended cute and sexy and produced this sheer-top look. In fact, your hair accessory can be a butterfly clip to accentuate your look. Hair claws are coming back and the greatest perk is that they are available in an assortment of colors. These beautiful stone-based hairpieces also can be given away as gifts for any fashionista you may know. The best characteristic of these hair claws is the usability of these hair clips and those who are unfamiliar – these hair clips are equipped with spring coils. These hair clips are pliant, enduring, convenient to use, and rock-hard. The hair claws are slip-resistant and they can hold and keep your hair gathered in a cute bun without leaving any gnarly dents for when you wanted to let your hair loose. It is recommended to get clips in many different colors to mix and match with your outfits.

Not only are these clips fashion statements but are helpful in daily use for morning face routines, makeup sessions, meal prep, and even for bathing. It can also be used as a clip for hair cutting or styling. Be informed that these clips were traditionally used in the 90s for not only casual purposes but also date night so let your hair claws come out. If you’re a millennial, you are one phone call away to your mom for learning how she styled her hair in the prime and she can give you great tips to look your 90s best.

