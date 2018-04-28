Traditionally, wearing gingham was limited to summer, but now we are seeing this pattern appear all year long. It works well as a transition piece between seasons because it includes white and neutral colors like black or navy that can be paired with most solids. Any statement necklace or pair of tassel earrings are sure to stand out alongside checkered gingham items. From preppy to trendy looks, gingham is one of the most versatile pieces to style. Check out our 5 ways to style gingham!

Classic Look

With so many cute looks in mind, choosing just ways to style gingham is difficult! Preppy looks, one of the most classic, often include gingham patterns. From collared dresses to blazers, gingham makes many appearances in the preppy style including this look. A classic gingham shift dress paired with a navy blue cable knit sweater and Jack Rogers sandals is the perfect combination of elegant and stylish.

Photo Credit: www.belleoftheball45.blogspot.com

Casual Look

Since gingham is a bold print, it doesn’t require many accessories. A pair of gingham pants can be paired with a scoop neck neutral sweater and oxford shoes for a simple, yet put together look. Adding a pair of sunglasses or a racerback bra can add extra touches to this casual outfit without taking away from the pants.

Photo Credit: www.vitasumarte.com

Bold Look

While this look may not be for everyone, print mixing with gingham is an option. The colors in the top compliment the pink gingham well and give this look a vintage vibe. This look is perfect for the spring and summer because it is so colorful and bright.

Photo Credit: www.messagesonanapkin.blogspot.com

Summer Look

Since summer is one of the most popular seasons to wear gingham, styling a colorful top like this one is celebrated. Besides dark navy and black, gingham also comes in pastel or bright colors. This pastel blue and white gingham off the shoulder top compliments a pair of white jeans nicely and requires minimal accessories, maybe just a simple necklace or bracelet.

Photo Credit: www.laurenjames.com

Layered Look

Styling gingham with several layers makes for a cozy fall or winter outfit. The navy and white gingham top pops underneath the tan sweater and alongside the matching purse. In this case, the monogrammed necklace, watch and bracelets work well as fun accessories and add to the ambiance of this outfit. Choosing white jeans versus regular blue jeans is another option to make the gingham top stand out more.

Photo Credit: www.asoutherndrawl.com

