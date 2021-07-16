Today we want to share 6 effective tips for power dressing. There is a lot of buzz about the return of power dressing in the corporate world. It is a workplace accessory that helps move your career further. The concept of power dressing has gone through many phases but now it is more trendy than ever. Power dressing can build and demonstrate confidence, it works as an empowerment tool where you dress for the life you want to live and it offers a number of options when it comes to the day to night wardrobe. Here are a few tips for power dressing at your best.

Keep the occasion in mind

There is nothing as alarming as being under-dressed in specific situations. Hence, you must dress for the occasion, especially when you are headed to an event that needs a certain dress code. It is good to stick to the regular button-up shirt and well-fitted trousers, so if you want to get more stylish, you only need to add statement jewelry pieces and a nice bag. When you have dressed aptly for the event, it will make you feel more confident and you will not be distracted by the poor choice of outfit.

Be tidy and presentable

If you carry yourself with caked makeup or have greasy hair, it will make you look messy for the occasion. You must make sure to take care of your nails and keep your hair nice and clean. You can make your hair look stylish and presentable even if they are naturally textured. High-profile events need you to look your best and wearing the right outfit should go well with your hair and makeup. You must keep yourself well-groomed at all times. It is the first step towards becoming a well-balanced and capable individual.

Wear the right makeup

When it comes to makeup, you need to use it to cover the imperfections and highlight the positives. However, a lot of people make the mistake of layering it up and not using products that are right for the skin type. No matter what outfit you are wearing, makeup can make or break your look. As an employee, you can wear light makeup every day to feel confident and powerful. You can opt for a nude makeup tone for the right look. If you are attending an office party, you can wear jeans with a stylish jacket and put on bold makeup. Bold lips can elevate your look in an instant.

Pick clothes that fit you well

Before spending money on expensive clothes, you need to make sure that everything fits you perfectly well. Learn about your body and identify styles that make you feel confident. You will be able to find well-tailored pieces that can bring out the best in you. It may take a while to pick out the right clothes but you must never compromise on the fitting. Use casual occasions like brunch with your friends to practice wearing clothes that suit your body type. Once you master this, you will feel confident in anything you wear.

Showcase your personality

The power pieces must reflect your style. You want to look professional and even if a crop top looks great, it does not mean you wear it to an event. You can elevate the power outfits with small details like a stylish scarf or a trendy jacket.

Opt for classics

If you cannot get the feel for a dress code, it is advisable to stick to the basics. You can build your wardrobe around the basics and then dress up or down. You do not need to wear all-black to work. If you love the blue top, wear it. Leather leggings? Wear them. Always have enough work-appropriate pieces that make you feel powerful and confident. Do not forget the shoes. Pay attention to the shoes you match with the outfit. They should be comfortable and convenient whether it is a party or a meeting.

Being well dressed is easily achievable but it helps to be careful about what you are wearing to work. You must not look unprofessional. So, when you are buying new clothes, consider the style and fit. Ask yourself if you will be comfortable wearing them for a meeting with a client. Wearing clothes that make you feel strong and smart is the true power of power dressing. Wear your best outfit and show people that you are ready to take on the world.

Whether you have a wardrobe filled with formals for work or just a few pieces when the occasion demands, but, if you pair it right, you will be ready for the big day at work. Remember to go light on makeup and wear the right shoes and accessories.

