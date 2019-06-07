6 Reasons Why Shopping Online for Clothes is the Wave of the Future

Technology continues to change the way consumers do things. Shopping online for clothes has become easier thanks to the many choices available to men and women today. Furthermore, with many retailers closing physical locations, more and more people are turning to the internet to obtain things they want and need, and apparel is no exception. Why are people so willing to spend their money to buy clothes online without touching the item?

Millennial’s

Millennial’s love to shop online. A study in the UK found that 73 percent of individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 purchased clothing online in 2018. With so many clothing boutiques to select from, every person can find a clothing retailer they love regardless of where this retailer is physically located. Clothing choices expand as a result, and humans love having choices.

More Competition

Online retailers often don’t maintain a brick-and-mortar location. As a result, they can offer lower prices on popular items and the consumer is the one who wins. A man or woman will find he or she can purchase more items by shopping online in many cases. This benefit alone is why many now choose to buy their clothing online as opposed to in a physical store.

Artificial Intelligence

Imagine picking out a piece of clothing and having a computer make recommendations for coordinating items? This is being done in a few stores across the globe and the internet makes it easier for consumers to find outfits they love. Simply choose an item at an online retailer and recommendations can be made for coordinating pieces. Many online retailers now offer this service at no additional charge, so be sure to check it out. Only a few select retailers now offer this in store.

Virtual Fitting Rooms

Some retailers offer virtual fitting rooms so a person can try before they buy. Simply enter height, weight, and bust measurements and an avatar will be created. The avatar can then be clothed in different outfits so the buyer can see whether or not he or she would be comfortable in the clothing. This is much easier than going to a store and trying things on in a dressing room.

Try Before You Buy

Certain retailers now allow a consumer to try items before they actually make a purchase. These clothing subscription sites send items based on the customer’s stated preferences, so he or she doesn’t even have to go shopping. The retailer does all of the work, the items are delivered to the buyer’s home, and he or she can wear them a time or two to determine if they work. Those items the buyer does not like can be returned with ease.

Realistic Advertising

The average internet user spends two hours every day using social media. When a person posts an image or video on one of these sites, others can see what he or she is wearing and may wish to try shopping online for clothes. They can actually see someone in the garments and get a better understanding of whether it is something they would like to own. Consumers consider these posts to be more honest than the advertising provided by the brand itself, and this gives them the confidence to make a purchase.

If you have yet to try shopping online for clothes, now is the time to do so. Retailers understand people want convenience and value when they shop and work hard to provide this. Prices are affordable, returns are easy to complete, and shoppers don’t have to deal with crowds. It’s a wonder anyone buys clothes the traditional way when the internet makes doing so effortless.

