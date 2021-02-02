Today we want to share 7 reasons socks are actually a romantic gift idea. For a long time, socks have gotten a bad rap when it comes to gift-giving. Cue the 1960s footage of boys with well-combed hair, ripping open holiday presents, only to reluctantly hold up a pair of wool socks. But that’s not the case anymore. Today, socks are some of the best socks when you’re shopping on a budget.

And in case your budget is light though your heart is full, socks are not only affordable but they can also be really romantic. That might seem like a crazy statement at first, but there is actually a lot of good reason behind it: socks are warm, they can be funny and silly, they can be luxurious.

If you’re wondering if giving socks to a romantic partner is an appropriate gift, here are seven reasons why those socks are actually a great choice:

1. They keep you warm and cozy

The number one reason to wear socks is to keep your feet warm and cozy all year long. This is an especially tough challenge during the winter months or if you live in a cold environment.

If your partner is always complaining that their feet are cold, give them the fuzziest, warmest, most luscious pair of socks that you can find. Most of us would not purchase those kinds of socks for ourselves because they can be expensive — at least, they’re expensive compared to other pairs of socks. On the gift-giving spectrum, they’re actually very affordable! That’s why they’re the perfect way to spoil your partner while you’re on a budget.

2. They can be part of an at-home spa routine

Self-care is essential to our overall well-being. One way to practice self-care is to take care of your body’s physical needs, making time to relax. This could include getting a good night’s sleep, eating well, and sometimes pampering yourself. Creating an at-home spa routine is the perfect way to pamper yourself in a practical way.

To boost your partner’s spa routine, give them the gift of a pair of gel-infused socks. These socks help to moisturize their feet and keep them warm. Have them put them on just after a bath or foot-soak and lotion application to lock in moisture and hydrate dry skin. And if your partner wears them overnight, the results will be even better.

3. You can never have enough

Socks wear out. The elastic stretches. Holes appear in the heel or in the toes. One sock mysteriously goes missing between the washing machine and the dryer. We replace socks all the time. Often, we buy ourselves just plain packs of socks because they’re cheap and practical. That’s why receiving a silly or colorful pair of socks from a loved one is so much fun!

And, because you can never have enough socks, they’re the perfect gift for that person who has everything. Help them stock up on the coziest, silliest socks you can find. They’re sure to be put to good use.

4. Customized socks can play on inside jokes

Customized socks are the most fun way to gift socks. The New York Times puts it in their top 20 list of best stocking stuffers. You can choose the color and style of the sock and also choose pictures to appear in a pattern on the sock.

I’ve seen this done with pets, loved ones, favorite actors, TV/movie characters, you name it! These socks can be romantic because they are fun, thoughtful, and silly. Most importantly, it shows your loved one how well you know them. They can be as goofy as you want, as long as they feature something that your partner loves.

5. They’re practical but playful

For many of us, work attire can be pretty boring. Slacks and button-ups get old pretty fast. But you can always add a pop of personality and color with your socks. Because they’re hidden most of the time, they aren’t too distracting. But when you get a peek of a brightly colored sock or something with a silly pattern, it can be kind of fun!

If you’re buying for someone who has a 9 to 5 with a strict dress code, try and track down socks with fun patterns and prints. When they have a tough day, they’ll see them and think of you!

6. You can shop for themed socks

As No Cold Feet notes, there’s even a case to be made for giving Valentine socks as a gift. Just about every store that sells socks will sell socks specifically designed for Valentine’s Day. No Cold Feet takes it one step further though. You can buy a two-pack of socks in any color and style of your choosing. Once you have the socks picked out, you can choose one of three V-Day themed packaging options, or choose a custom one.

Sometimes, socks get pigeon-holed into being an add-on gift. You have your main gift and then you have the socks as an added bonus. But themed socks packaged up just for the holiday are a perfect standalone gift.

7. Every style is represented

While we’ve spent a good deal of time talking about silly socks in this article, it’s also important to note that classic sock patterns and styles make for great gifts too. Not all of us want brightly-colored goofy socks. Some would rather stick to solid colors, stripes, argyle, and other classic patterns.

The great thing about socks is that they come in just about every style, color, and pattern imaginable. No matter who you’re shopping for, you can find the perfect pair of socks to fit their style. Even if the socks seem plain or boring to you, your partner might love them and will think of you when they wear them.

Socks might not be the first thing you think of when you start shopping for a romantic gift, but they should definitely be considered. Whether your partner likes funny gifts or serious ones, luxurious gifts or practical ones, you can find the perfect pair of socks to fit their preferences. The next time a romantic holiday comes around, pick out a pair of special socks for the occasion.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay