Today we want to share 7 style tips for those who have lived the military lifestyle. When you first get out of the military, it’s a moment for celebration and change. It’s a time to break away from your uniform blues and trade them in for jeans, t-shirts, shorts, or whatever else is making you feel comfortable! Of course, you can wear your military uniform to formal occasions and show your pride to be a veteran.

When you were in the army, apart from when you were in uniform, you didn’t have the time or inclination to look good. You might have been often on the move, traveling for days at a time with no access to showers or laundry facilities. With the demanding lifestyle of service life with long hours and little sleep, looking stylish was probably the last consideration that passed your mind. But now you have the time, why not indulge yourself and think about being in shape with a brand-new makeover? What’s even better, you can achieve that without losing your proud military heritage! How?

Well, here’s a list of seven style tips for anyone who has recently served in any branch of the US Military.

1. The Sweater Jacket

The sweater jacket or “Varsity Jacket” is a classic icon of American sportswear and has been popular since the 1950s. It is a perfect fit for a starter outfit. Choose a classic color, like black, navy, or gray, and get ready to make your style statement!

2. The Polo Shirt

The polo shirt is a timeless classic that has been around since the 1930s. It’s a smart-casual option for summer and easily pairs with chinos, jeans, or shorts. A polo shirt is an easy way to look stylish without making too much effort. It’s available in a wide range of colors, including stripes and checks, so choose one that suits your style.

There are also polo shirts designed especially for ex-military. If you’re in the search for army shirts for veterans – click here. There is nothing better than adding a military polo shirt to boost your appearance without losing the army heritage.

3. Casual Shoes

Wearing casual shoes will give you a relaxed vibe. Choose simple canvas shoes that suit your lifestyle and taste – whether canvas trainers or casual flip-flops. Alternatively, if you’re more of a formal person, leather lace-ups are always right on the money.

4. The Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is a classic addition to any person’s wardrobe. In fact, no closet is complete without one! Its design and its soft leather touch will make you look and feel cool every time you wear it. In other words, it looks great with anything! Wear it with jeans and t-shirts, or with formal shirts and trousers. You’ll be surprised how well a leather jacket works with both formal and casual outfits!

5. The Bomber Jacket

The bomber jacket has been popular since the 1940s and is unmistakably associated with the military. Particularly with the air force. It has become one of the most iconic fashion items in history and has been featured in movies and music videos all over the world. The bomber jacket is a perfect choice for anyone who wants to keep things simple yet look stylish at the same time.

The bomber jacket was originally designed for men but can be adapted to suit women’s bodies too. It’s a good option if you want to look stylish but don’t want to wear a formal jacket or coat. Choose a soft leather bomber jacket in black or dark grey from a premium designer brand to add some edge to your look!

6. Belts

Belts are another essential item for anyone who wants to look their best. Whether you’re dressing up or down, a belt will add extra style points! There are hundreds of different styles available, from classic braided belts to vintage-looking buckles to simple leather belts with no buckles. Choose one that suits your personal style and take advantage of this opportunity to make something old new again! Don’t overlook this small accessory – it really can make a big difference.

7. Sunglasses

Sunglasses add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, and they’re especially useful when you’re looking for shade on those sunny days! There are so many different styles available that you’re bound to find something that suits your personal style perfectly. From aviators to Wayfarers to cat-eye shades, sunglasses are an essential item that every person needs in his wardrobe.

Final Note

It is fair to say that the military does not care too much about fashion. It’s the durability, reliability, and practicality that are the most important. That is why many ex-military still look at these three traits when choosing clothes. However, as you can see, it is still possible to mix fashion with practicality.

By following our simple tips, you’ll be able to boost your appearance and look stylish without losing the military traits you are so proud of. Give yourself a makeover using simple pieces of clothing like sunglasses or polo shirts. Mix your old lifestyle with new, and embrace your future!

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay