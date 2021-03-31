It’s officially spring and the fashion trends are in full swing! 2021 is here to make up for last year’s fashion that consisted of. mainly sweatpants and sweatshirts. From Accessories, Florals, and Pastels we are bringing 8 Spring Fashion Trends and Where to Buy Them.

Pearl Necklaces

Taking an old trend and making it new again. These Pearl Charm Necklaces are the perfect necklace for spring. These Classy necklaces can be found on Vanessa Mooney and at ShopGeminiJewels on Etsy. These Necklaces are trendy with any charm and any style. It’s a great sophisticated edition to any spring outfit.

Colorful Halter Tops

Spring is all about color, and these tops are the cutest way to brighten up your life. These Halters are perfect for a day at the beach or a night out with the girls. You can find these Colorful Halter tops at Beginning Boutique and they have tons of patterns and colors to choose from.

Button Ups

Button ups add class to any outfit. These tops are the perfect staple for your closet. You can wear them to work, under sweatshirts, or over your bathing suit. You can find the perfect staple button up at ASOS.

Clay Rings

Clay rings are the ultimate trend to accessorize your hand. Nothing says spring like these clay rings. There are so many different styles and colors to try. You can get creative and create your own rings out of Polymer Clay, or you can find these rings at The Kitschy on Etsy.

Scarf Tops

Scarf tops are a perfect item for your spring wardrobe. They can be tied in many styles and even worn as an accessory. These tops are beautiful and come in many spring colors. You can find many different options on Princess Polly.

Strappy Heeled Sandals

These sandals are everything! These are the perfect shoe to dress up or dress down. You can find these shoes on Marc Fisher Footwear. These shoes come in a beautiful assortment of spring colors.

Corset Tops

Corset tops are the new big Spring Trend. They are Everywhere. These tops are absolutely stunning, and they are flattering on every body type. You can find this corset top and more on White Fox Boutique.

Satin Dresses

Satin Dresses are the ideal spring dress. They are comfortable, satin, and come in every color. These trendy dresses can go with every occasion. You can find tons of satin dresses at Lucy in the Sky.

Images Provided By: VanessaMooney.com, Beginning Boutique, ASOS, The Kitschy, Princess Polly , Marc Fisher Footwear, White Fox Boutique, Lucy in the Sky