A Complete Guide to Buying the Best Leather Travel Bags

Today we want to provide you a complete guide to bying the best leather travel bags. There’s a wide variety of factors you should take into consideration when choosing the best leather travel bag for your upcoming trips. By having a deeper understanding of what to look for and what qualities to prioritize, you’ll be able to save yourself from making bad decisions and wasting money on option that simply aren’t right for your needs.

In this article, you’ll find an in-depth guide that’ll quickly get you up to speed about all the important details related to buying premium quality leather suitcases or bags, including:

The basics about different types of luggage and how they’re built

How much you should spend on a good piece of luggage depending on your needs

What factors to look for when choosing the best travel bag for you

How to care for your new leather bag after use and how to keep it in tip-top shape while stored away

By the end of this post, you’ll be able to confidently select the right travel bag with complete peace of mind.

Types Of Leather Luggage For Traveling

Choosing a suitcase is all about evaluating exactly what you need from your luggage so you can get something of good value that fulfills every requirement. There are many different types of leather bags you can choose from, and here are a few of the top choices:

Leather Weekender Bag

Weekender bags are casual travel bags that can come in a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes. They’re typically lightweight and easy to carry around as they’re not as bulky as other types of luggage. This kind of bag is best for one- or two-night trips where you don’t need much stuff with you.

The best part about using a weekender bag is that it can be used as a normal accessory for your wardrobe. This way, you won’t have to worry about lugging around an extra piece of luggage unless you plan on going away again.

Leather Duffel Bag

Duffel bags are versatile bags that serve as either a large weekender bag or a smaller backpack, depending on your needs. They come with many compartments that are useful for helping you stay organized throughout your journey, no matter how long or short it is.

Like all leather bags, duffel bags can get wet but shouldn’t be left in direct sunlight without being allowed to dry properly afterward because this will damage the bag’s exterior over time.

Leather Briefcase

Buying a leather briefcase is a good idea if you want to look professional and elegant while travelling. Leather briefcases are usually heavy-duty, so they can withstand abuse, but they become inconvenient when lugged around for long periods.

The best option would be to use a briefcase during your travels, and then switch to another type once you reach your destination since leather briefcases aren’t designed for carrying around.

Leather Tote

Leather totes are a great choice if you want a lightweight bag that’s easy to carry around and won’t break your back or shoulders when carried for an extended period. They come in many different styles and sizes, but every tote should have the same features: ample storage space with pockets, a detachable strap, and the ability to hold its shape even when empty.

If you like bringing a lot of gadgets and personal belongings with you on your trip, then totes are the way to go as they come with designated pockets for your laptop, tablet, and phone.

There are even more leather bag types out there to choose from—this list is by no means exhaustive, though it gives you a pretty good place to start. Now that you have this background, what should you be looking at when trying to choose a good bag?

Selecting The Right Bag Based On Your Traveling Style

Once you’ve established what you need out of your travel bag and selected a specific type, it’s time to figure out what you should focus on when choosing the most suitable travel bag for you. By doing your research and considering the following factors, you’ll end up with a great piece of luggage that’ll be a dependable and stylish companion on all your adventures:

Size And Weight

The first factor to consider is how much space you require in your travel bag since this determines the overall size and weight of the suitcase. If traveling light is your goal, then smaller bags are more appropriate for you (but make sure they still give you enough space). But if you’re moving around with several heavy items or lots of different clothing styles, getting something larger might be better.

Durability

Another important factor to take into consideration is the durability of your new leather travel bag since this’ll determine how reliable it’s going to be for all of your travels. The more durable your luggage, the longer you can expect it to last and thus save yourself money in spending on maintaining or replacing the bag constantly.

Locking Mechanism

Preliminary research should help you establish whether you want a suitcase that can be locked or not. Locks are common among suitcases made from genuine leather but less frequent with those made from other materials.

As a bonus, some suitcases come equipped with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) locks, which make traveling through security checkpoints at airports much easier.

Wheels And Handles

Next up on the checklist of things to consider when buying premium quality bags is wheels and handles because these would impact how easy your new bag will be to transport.

Handles are common with smaller bags but might not offer enough support for serious travel, Meanwhile, larger suitcases often come equipped with four or more wheels that can rotate 360 degrees, which means they’re easy to maneuver around obstacles both indoors and outdoors.

Organization

Having a travel bag that has features for organizing your items can be a big help, particularly if you have to check the bag at the airport. Options such as mesh pockets and zippers inside will let you put small items in so they don’t get lost at the bottom of the suitcase.

In addition to this, you might want exterior compartments as well as straps and tie-downs outside so it’ll be easy to attach bulky items like sports equipment or shopping bags.

Conclusion

By taking the time to consider each of these factors before choosing a leather travel bag, you’ll have something that can keep up with all of your adventures while staying stylish and dependable for years, especially if you take good care of it. Just remember to check the manufacturing process used for every potential purchase since this’ll tell you if you’re getting genuine leather.

