A Guide to Choosing Sneakers: From Functional to Stylish

Today we want to share with you a guide to choosing sneakers. Sneakers are shoes that range from casual and stylish (perfect for regular use) to functional (designed for both athletes and gym-goers). And, when it comes to shoe-shopping, comfort should be a top priority as it never goes out of style.

Today, with loads and loads of available shoes in the market, there might be times that it can be challenging to decide what pair to opt for. Nonetheless, you don’t need to worry as this article has rounded up a general guide that can help you choose the appropriate pair the next time you shop!

Look For The Perfect Fit

For functional sneakers, the perfect fit will keep your feet safe from injuries as you move a lot during a physically demanding activity. Similarly, for stylish sneakers, the proper fit will protect your feet against ingrown toenails, blisters, calluses, corns, and other foot concerns that can affect your productivity and confidence.

For such reasons, some customers prefer to shop at physical stores rather than online retail shops. In physical stores, you can wear the shoes, walk around the store, and see if they feel comfortable. Know that there might be times that you need to fit the pair and decide on its actual comfort level rather than immediately trusting the sneakers‘ size, description, or even online feedback about them.

Moreover, although you’ve been a size eight for the majority of your adult life, take note that this measurement might still change as your feet will continue to grow over time. Size changes are also prominent, especially if you’re pregnant, have shed weight, or experienced a recent injury.

Additionally, take note that you may need to size up or down on some brands as sizes may differ among shoe manufacturers. For instance, if you wear a size 10 pair in Adidas, it doesn’t directly imply that you’ll also be a size 10 in 2021 Air Jordan 5 ‘Raging Bull’.

Bear in mind that sneakers that are too tight may distort the position of your toes. On the same vein, wearing shoes that are too big may contribute pain to your feet’s arches.

Base Your Choice On Activity Or Purpose

The cliché, “Dress for the occasion,” is also applicable when it comes to choosing your next pair of sneakers.

For functional pairs, bear in mind that you need to select shoes designed for the activities you intend to use them for. For instance, if you’re about to shop for soccer shoes, you’ll be required to purchase cleats instead of conservative sneakers. On the other hand, if you’ll be playing basketball, then you must turn to sneakers that have flat soles. Manufacturers have carefully studied and planned this shoe design to help basketball players perform better, make quick court movements, and minimize their likelihood of suffering from pain and injuries.

When it comes to stylish sneakers, it’s crucial to think when or how you’ll be using them. For instance, if you plan to purchase slip-on sneakers for spring, then you need to look for a pair that can weather the troubles of the season. Also, deciding on your pair’s purpose teaches you to be more intentional with your purchases, saves you time as you get ready, and helps you identify the types of sneakers that you’ll be needing for different events.

A General Reminder

To help you find the perfect fit, examine your feet’s shape—length, width and arch type. Determining these factors ahead allows you to save time and make smarter purchase decisions.

Likewise, it’s significant that your toes still have space to wiggle around and that your soles are supported by great cushion. Hence, try to check the sneakers’ soles and see if these are sturdy enough to offer you protection against sharp objects.

In addition, Harvard Medical School published an article suggesting that the best time to shop and have shoes fitted is during the latter part of the day or after you’ve been running errands all throughout the day. During this time, your feet are at their largest due to normal swelling. With this, you may be able to find a sneaker size that isn’t too tight for you.

The Bottom Line

Although the fashion and athletic industry may advise you to choose a certain type of pair, know that, at the end of the day, you’re the one who’s going to judge if the shoes’ fit and features will help you perform better in your intended event or activity.

Moreover, know that choosing the right pair of sneakers will protect you against possible injuries and potential threats, which can harm your productivity, confidence, and level of comfort.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay