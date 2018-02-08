Editorial

A Thesis Collection Inspired by OK GO’S Vvideo- “The Writing’s on the Wall”

by Thursday, February 8, 2018
This amazing thesis collection by Qi Wang is inspired by OK GO’S video- “The Writing’s on the wall” which plays with our perception of dimensions by creating optical illusions using everyday objects.  The thesis aspired to engineer the geometrically patterned textiles into the zero- waste pattern-making, which on the one hand, achieving the effect of the optical illusion; on the other hand, rendering the whole collection zero waste, thus contributing to solving the problem of massive landfill waste caused by fast fashion.

Credits:
Designer: Qi Wang @qiwangggg
Photographer: Haiyan Zhang @hedyyyyyyyyyy
Stylist: Qi Wang
Makeup artist: Agnes Yun @agnes_makeupartist
Website: http://www.qiwang.space/

 

