Today we want to share 4 luxurious African accessories that will elevate your outfit. Have you ever wanted to look and feel like African royalty? Accentuating your favorite outfits with African print is the perfect way to do it! You can use African fashion accessories to bring out your inner style.

African print accessories became so popular because they add an expressive touch to a simple outfit. With a little creativity, you can ramp up this look in seconds! Here are four African accessories you should wear to elevate your wardrobe.

African Print Head Wrap or Scarf

Wearing a head wrap feels like wearing a luscious crown. You can cover and protect those royal curls whether you’re going to a dinner party or a quick trip to the store. African head wraps began as a status symbol in African societies. They would tell someone’s wealth status, if a woman was in mourning, and more. Head wraps also have spiritual significance.

As history evolved, African head wraps in the US came to be what they are now: a symbol of the transformative power of Black and African fashion. Celebs like Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu made head wraps fashionable again in the 90s.

There are so many different ways you can tie an African head wrap. Tie it in a large top bow for a bold look. Or, wrap it in a front knot to push a casual outfit to a whole new level. Do a simple criss-cross wrap when you need to run out of the house. You can leave out some curls, twists, or braids to create bangs. However you wear it, you’re sure to feel beautiful and elegant in a gorgeous African print head wrap from D’iyanu.

African Print Cap

Caps are a versatile accessory that provide function and fashion. A well-made cap protects from the sun, covers up a bad hair day, and goes well with any casual outfit. No cap provides all this and celebrates your heritage like an African print cap.

Wearing an African print cap with any D’iyanu hoodie to the ATM is a power move our Ancestors would be proud of. Step out casual and flex your heritage with a classic white tee and denim combo. Combine your premium African print cap with a bomber jacket or blazer over a T-shirt. Finish your stylish look with a pair of crisp sneakers. For a little more power, slide on some black shades.

Pair your African print cap with gold jewelry to complement the rich skin tones. Complete this trendy style with your favorite pair of white sneakers. In the Fall, or for a mix of Western and African style, match the cap with your favorite leather boots.

Adinkra Africa Map Black Necklace

Show pride in your heritage by keeping it close to your heart. What better way to do that than with a durable black-plated stainless steel necklace? You can pair Adinkra necklaces with any of your favorite outfits. It’s always in season to promote your heritage. Adinkra necklace is not only timeless and strong, but it has a deeper meaning.

The Ram’s Horn symbol (called DWENNIMMEN) means humility and strength. This symbol is part of a family of symbols called Adinkra.

Adinkra symbols were created by the Ashanti tribe. They used these symbols in pottery, fabric, on walls and other buildings. The Adinkra symbols were created to provide wisdom and guidance. To deepen the respect and reverence to its African heritage, the pendant of this necklace is in the shape of the African continent.

African Kente Men’s Socks

Dress your feet in greatness for the office, or at any classy event. African print socks bring vibrance to any suit or corporate attire. There are so many different styles, colors, and prints to choose from.

Whether you are dressing up your suits for the office or looking for colorful socks to wear at a wedding, African print socks are an easy way to add some vibrancy to your look! You can stay confident in the boardroom by dressing up your daily office wear. Put on your African print socks to add a subtle pop of color to your event or date night attire.

Wear them with your favorite dress shoes to create a conversation piece. You can pair them with your favorite neutral tracksuit and sneakers for a comfy, classic look. Feel culturally confident wherever you step in D’iyanu’s African print socks.

Invest in high-quality, timeless African fashion

Why wear a plain outfit, when you can step out boldly with the vibrance of African print? We have something for everybody to be comfortable and represent your heritage with style.

Whether you pick out a gorgeous head wrap for your crown, or keep your heritage close to your chest, D’iyanu has something for you. We want you to enjoy what it means to have African heritage, and be excited to express our culture to the world.

D’iyanu is a proudly black-owned apparel company. Its goal is to help you feel confident and proud to be who you are, through expressing your fashion style. We offer you quality, trendy African accessories and clothing at affordable prices.

