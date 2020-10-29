Today we want to share 5 fashion accessories everyone should have. As we approach the end of 2020, we are all hoping the New Year will bring with it some kind of normality, and if you are fashion-conscious and want to get ahead for the spring/summer of 2021, here are some essential add-ons you should acquire.

Wide Belts – Wide belts have been popular for the past couple of years and they are a great way to break up the top and bottom garments. This is a chance to add some rich color and contrast to your look. Besides, if you have that hourglass figure, why not show it off? Polarized Sunglasses – It is possible to source ladies polarized sunglasses from an online designer sunglasses retailer, with supercool Wayfarers and Aviators that are unbreakable, and prices are such that you can afford getting polarized wholesale fashion sunglasses. Buying a couple of pairs or even more wouldn’t be a problem. Shopping online is generally 15-20% cheaper than when you shop at a traditional bricks and mortar store, as the online retailer does not have the huge overheads of a retail store, plus you don’t even have to leave your home when you order products on the Internet. Apple Watch – If you want to be seen as a tech girl, Apple’s latest watch is the accessory to acquire. With a range of attractive colors, you can select one that works with your outfits. This gadget is not only an attractive add-on, it is very useful and after a few weeks, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without your Apple watch. We are now up to Series 6, with upgraded hardware and software, plus they have some cool designs and colors so you can match with your outfit.

Bucket Bag – These are both stylish and very practical, as you can fit everything you need snugly into your bucket bag, with Louis Vuitton and Chanel creating stunning designs. Bright, rich colors like pink, blue and marigold are in this year and next, and with the online boutique, you pay wholesale prices. Yoga Tops & Leggings – Pastel colours and animal prints will be seen in all the right places in 2021, as the sports bra look still holds our attention, which is great for the active, outdoor woman. You can browse a great selection from the online boutique, or even visit a yoga specialist website, where you will find Spandex designs that will stand the test of time. They look great with white sneakers and a pair of football socks in a contrasting colour completes the off-duty model look.

The trend for the sporty look isn’t going anywhere, with wrap around shades and tight-fitting casual clothes, and with all of the above in your wardrobe, you will be wearing the right accessories in 2021. Rather than shopping at the local mall, it is much easier to shop online and you will get the best deals from the online boutique, usually 15-20% lower than the recommended retail price, which is great.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay