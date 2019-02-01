One accessory that both men and women love is the wristwatch. In fact, this has been a popular accessory since 1916. Accessories are the finishing touch to any outfit so here are 6 helpful tips to choose the right ladies watch. The fact is, the right watch can significantly elevate any attire. While this is true for both men and women, women seem to take quite a bit of pride in the watch they ultimately choose to wear. Are you in the market for new women’s watches? If so, then use the 6 Helpful Tips to Choose the Right Ladies Watch below to find the one that best suits your style and budget.

The Movement in the Watch

There is a wide array of movements for watches. However, for women’s watches, the most common are quartz and mechanical. Quartz is an option that’s much more reliable and, in most cases, it costs less and doesn’t require as much maintenance.

There are many women who opt for mechanical movement; however, these are much more expensive and harder to maintain. This is something that you need to keep in mind if you are thinking about buying this type of watch. If you really want something that’s above and beyond, choose a mechanical watch that features a Chronograph function.

Choose a Style and Type of Ladies Watch

Selecting the case shape and style of women’s watch is extremely important. The most traditional and classic shape is round; however, you can also find women’s watches with a masculine square shape, curvy dials, and more. These more unique shapes offer women fashionable and trendy watches, as well as dressy watches to match their particular attire.

If you choose a jewelry watch, then it’s going to be made of platinum, gold, or silver, and include precious stones, such as amber, pearls, diamonds and more. Remember, the more luxurious the watch, the higher the price.

The Material the Watch is Made Of

The material of the watch is definitely one of the 6 helpful tips to choose the right ladies watch. A type of women’s watch that will always be in high demand is gold jewelry watches. While gold jewelry today comes in various shades, including pink gold, classic yellow gold, platinum, rose gold, and more, women can find options that meet their particular style preferences.

Another material that is commonly used for women’s watches is stainless steel. With this material, watchmakers are able to give a more masculine look to the women’s watch. Another material that is gaining popularity is ceramics. This is a much more practical material, it won’t show scratches, and provides a great appearance.

Strap or Bracelet?

If you observe women, you will find there is a wide array of watch styles and options to choose from today. There are some that feature a bracelet as a band. These provide a formal, classy look and are usually seen on the higher end, luxury brands.

Another popular option is leather straps. These have a more up-to-date look and feel, and they are very stylish options. What’s even better, leather is offered in many colors and can be selected to match the dial, or they can be more unique featuring patterns and prints.

An option that isn’t quite as popular for women’s watches is a rubber strap. However, these are longer lasting and won’t be damaged by the chemical-laden products, such as moisturizers and perfume, that many women use. Rubber watches are also great for women who work in wet or hot environments and for wearing while working out.

A Watch with the “Wow” Factor

Can you say diamonds? This is one stone that is never considered out-of-style or tasteless. If you want to purchase a watch that offers that “wow” factor, then diamonds are a must-have.

Watches featuring diamond settings are beautiful, and diamond encrusted dial can add quite a bit of grace and elegance to any jewelry watch.

The Price

While this may not be the most fun consideration to keep in mind when shopping for a lady’s watch, it is one that can’t be ignored. It’s important to figure out what you can logically spend on this purchase and then only look at options that don’t exceed this price.

It’s quite easy to fall in love with a watch that you can’t afford. This is why you shouldn’t even look at them. This will help you avoid cases of overspending.

Choosing a Watch: Now You Know

When you are trying to select a new watch, keep in mind, there are many women who purchase different watches, for different occasions. If you have the budget, this may be something you want to consider doing as well. Think about your days, what you do, and the types of watches you would wear. By doing this, you can select the ones that best suit your style, wants, needs, and of course, budget.

With these 6 helpful tips to choose the right ladies watch here, you’ll be well on your way to finding the perfect watch, regardless of what your budget is.

Read more fashion accessory articles at Cliché Magazine

Images provided by Pixabay CC License