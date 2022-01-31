Today we’d like to discuss alternative clothing and fashion accessories. Apart from beads, there are other clothing and fashion accessories that can give you a sleek look or rather a touch of class. People can judge you based on your looks. Although this might not be the best approach, you must make a good impression. You must be willing to put in the work on your accessories for that favorable impression you desire. Below is the list of some important alternative clothing and fashion accessories that can take your fashion to a different dimension.

10 Major Clothing and Fashion Accessories

When it comes to alternative clothing and fashion accessories, the list is long but we will consider a few of the major ones.

Bangles and Bracelets

These accessories are worn around the wrist. You might wonder if bangles and bracelets are different, of course, they are. A bangle is more rigid than a bracelet and is more circular.

Brooches and Pin

Men are not left out in the fashion world when it comes to fashion accessories. Brooches and pins are conventionally used as fastenings to hold folds of fabric together. Brooches and pins are intertwined in their description. Brooches are decorative pins. On the other hand, a pin becomes a brooch when an ornament is attached to it. Brooches can equally be worn as just decorative accessories.

Cuff Links and Studs

These are used to hold the cuffs of a dress shirt. They fasten the buttonholes on both sides of the cuff. Interestingly, it is worn by both men and women along with formal dress shirts, especially tuxedos.

Earring

This is worn on the ear lobe, this is possible when the ear has been pierced.

Eyeglasses

Eyeglasses are worn as a visual aid for vision problems. Aside from this function, it can serve as a decoration for your face.

Handbags

This is the number one accessory for most women. Some come in sizes that make it clear that they are just for fashion purposes since they cannot contain anything.

Handkerchiefs and Pocket Squares

Handkerchiefs become pocket squares when they are kept inside a jacket breast pocket, partially seen outside. Pocket squares can be folded in many ways to make them unique.

Patches

One might wonder how patches are a fashion accessory. Before now, patches were used to mend clothes. These days patches are customized in such a way that it gives your cloth a unique look.

Sashes

This is a piece of clothing stitched to look like a band or a ribbon. They are worn around the waist or across the shoulders.

Necklaces

These are accessories worn around the neck. They can be long or short. They can be paired with pendants and lockets. It comes in different designs and different materials. This can enhance both the face and body of both men and women.

The cloth you wear determine the asset you choose. From the list above, which accessory will you label as most important?

