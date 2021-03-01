Always in: Everything You Need to Know About Brooches

Today we want to offer some great information about everything you need to know about brooches. What is a brooch? A brooch is a piece of jewelry that is related to a decorative pin, but it is typically larger in size. Some people use the terms broach or breastpin interchangeably with the word brooch, and all three are acceptable.

The Difference Between a Brooch and a Pin

Again, a brooch is a decorative pin but is larger in size. Some people call smaller pieces brooches, even though the piece may not meet traditional size requirements. Looking for the perfect brooch? Get help from D. Cole Jewelers at their website.

Many people also consider any antique pin to be a brooch. Antique dealers typically call all older pins brooches because the term sounds fancy. This type of jewelry can add style and elegance to any outfit.

How to Wear a Brooch

A brooch can be worn in many places but is most commonly worn on hats, jackets, collars, in the hair, on a purse, or the neckline. There are no rules about where a brooch may or may not be worn on the body, so many people use these statement pieces in any area of the body that they wish to draw the eye. The bigger and heavier the brooch, the thicker the fabric it is being pinned to needs to be.

The History of the Brooch

In the past, pins and brooches were for function and not for fashion. The first pieces were made of sharp thorns and flints and used to secure primitive clothing. In the Bronze Age, the thorns were tossed aside for metal pins, yet the pieces were still used to secure clothing such as cloaks. Male and female Vikings wore brooches, and their pieces were detailed and decorative.

A Brooch on a Chain

Some jewelry designers include a metal loop on their pieces. These loops allow a person to turn their brooch into a necklace. Simply put a chain or a ribbon through the loop and wear it around the neck.

The Left Side Rule in Business

Those using a brooch to jazz up a work outfit need to know the left rule. These pieces should always be worn on the left side of a blouse or a business jacket. This is because when people shake hands in the business world, this is where the eye automatically goes. Wearing a brooch on the right side of a business jacket is a fashion faux pas.

The Many Places to Wear This Piece

A brooch is always appropriate. People wear brooches everywhere, from weddings to funerals to the business office. These pieces are a great way to stand out in a crowd, and they make wonderful birthday, wedding, and anniversary gifts.

Where to Find These

A person’s mother or grandmother likely had at least one brooch. Many times, these pieces are handed down through a family. For those without one, modern jewelry designers sell these pieces both online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

In conclusion, a brooch is a timeless piece that has been around almost as long as humans have. While they were once used to keep clothing on a person, they are now used as decorative jewelry pieces for everyday outfits and special occasions. Everyone loves receiving these as gifts, and a person can never have too many.

