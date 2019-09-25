Boardroom-Ready: 7 Must-Have Accessories and Jewelry Pieces for the Career Gal

Whether you’re just starting your career after graduating from college or have been climbing up the ranks in your industry for many years, it’s important to look good at work. Not only does looking sharp and well put-together give you a boost in self-confidence, but in addition, it gives colleagues a good impression of you as well. While accessories are often overlooked when it comes to work outfits, they can add the perfect dash of elegance to any ensemble. They are also a great way to put a refreshing touch on traditional work outfits that lack vibrancy. In this article, our team covers 7 must-have accessories and jewelry pieces.

A Sleek Leather Tote

Not only do work bags have to look great, but they also have to be able to fit all the items you take to work—which usually includes a laptop for most women. Leather totes are a wonderful option for quite a few reasons. They’re extremely practical and not overly expensive, so you don’t have to worry about damaging it as much. In addition, leather totes are offered in a wide variety of colors and sizes so you can find one that has room for all of your daily items and also matches with the palette of your wardrobe.

A Pair of Pearl Studs

There might not be a more essential item on this list than a pair of pearl studs. The primary reason we say this is because of their versatility. Pearl studs work exceptionally well with a variety of outfits and colors. They are a timeless piece of jewelry that provides elegance without being too bold for the workplace. Freshwater pearls, in particular, feature high-quality pearls with an exquisite glow at price points that won’t empty the wallet.

A Pair of Stylish Loafers

Loafers are known for their comfort, but they can also be quite stylish. Use a pair of leather loafers in a tonal shade to add a bit of color to a variety of outfits including a power suit or a pencil skirt. If you’re looking for a more unique loafer option, browse through suede loafers.

A Silk Scarf

Silk scarves are quickly becoming a trendy accessory to wear to work. A silk scarf is a great way to create an elegant, sophisticated look. Our favorite thing about scarves is the many different ways that you can wear them. From doughnut-style to a simple knot or folded neatly, you can wear this accessory in the way that best suits you and your outfit.

A Fitted Blazer

There’s no doubt that blazers are one of the most popular workplace wardrobe items. When it comes to blazers, the most important thing to consider is the fit. Always make sure that the shoulders fit perfectly, even if this means spending some extra money getting it tailored. Black is the classic color, while navy is a nice alternative. That said, don’t be afraid to go for a bolder color if you can pull it off.

An Elegant Watch

Not only will a watch help you stay off of your phone at work, but it can also bolster your appearance. There are many watch companies such as Skagen, MVMT, and Anne Klein that offer high-quality watches for affordable prices. Watches are a fun accessory that will help you look great at work, but you can also incorporate them to outfits outside of work as well. One piece of advice—we suggest opting for a leather strap as they are more minimalistic and refined.

A Nude Pair of Pumps

Odds are that you already have a pair of boring black heels that you wear to work. Instead, go for a pair of nude pumps that retain the same elegance, but also contribute some stylish flair. As with black, nude can complement many different outfits and colors, so it’s really a win-win.

We hope you liked our 7 must-have accessories and jewelry pieces. We think you’ll agree that accessories and jewelry are a great way to give new life to the same old boring work outfits. Plus they make it extremely easy for you to look great at work. As always, consider which ones would best with your style, as well as your budget. With all that said, what is your favorite workplace accessory on this list?

