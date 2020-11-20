Do blue light glasses actually work or are they all hype?

While blue light glasses may be the perfect Zoom essential, there’s been some question on whether or not they actually work. Some say they’re just for show, some say they’re for people who don’t really need glasses but want to wear them to look smart (guilty). But what really sparked my interest in the hype for blue light glasses was when I learned what blue light actually was. Turns out, it’s not so good for you. And after looking at my weekly screen time, I figured investing in a pair or two wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

As somebody who spends over five hours a day staring at a screen, I noticed my eyes felt heavier, my headaches were becoming unbearable, and when I started to drift off in the middle of my favorite Netflix series, I knew something was wrong. Naturally, I went straight to Amazon and ordered a pair that resonated with me most, the tortoise cat-eye shape and style of course, and within those two days of prime shipping, I was researching the benefits. Here’s what I found:

What is blue light?

According to Blutech, blue light is a high energy light vision that can be seen by the human eye. Turns out, it’s not just on your smartphone. Blue light is everywhere, even in the sky!

Should I be concerned about blue light?

Blutech says, “blue light flickers easier and longer than other types of weaker wavelengths. This flickering casts a glare that reduces your visual contrast, affecting clarity and sharpness. This can cause eye strain, physical and mental fatigue and headaches if you use your electronic devices or sit in front of a computer all day.”

What symptoms prove I should probably wear blue light glasses?

The American Optometric Association says the most common symptoms of digital eye strain (also known as computer vision syndrome) are eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, dry eyes and neck and shoulder pain. Yikes– I have all those!

What are the benefits of wearing blue light glasses?

For Eyes says the top three benefits of wearing blue light glasses are that they relieve eye discomfort, you get a better night’s rest, and they can help reduce your risk of blindness. In other words, blue light glasses can’t hurt.

What are the best brands?

Blue light glasses can range anywhere form $15 – $100. Who’s to say what brand is best? But if you’re still a little skeptical, I would advise you first try out a pair from a small-brand on Amazon, then work your way up to a more expensive pair if you feel they are a great addition to your work from home routine. Here’s the under $20 duo pair I started off with and they’re still a fan favorite.

Read more healthy living articles at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by OhTilly on Unsplash