From businessmen and women-on-the-go to spontaneous travelers and careful planners, everyone needs a reliable weekender bag–one that is durable, spacious, and has lots of compartments for optional organization. However, one can’t sacrifice fashion for function; it also has to be trendy. That’s why the Breton Weekender bag hits the nail right on the head.



Deemed one of the “most organized duffles you will ever own,” this high-quality, modern travel bag was forged from premium Italian leather and vintage waxed water-resistant cotton. It is the perfect companion to Breton‘s first successful bag, the Modern Day Briefcase, and acts as your ultimate travel companion. It boasts an adjustable leather shoulder strap, a padded laptop sleeve, an extra 10 pockets for neat storage, and it comes in three different colors: blue, black, and grey.







In addition to the weekender is the separate Packing System, which comes with a matching four bags for even more storage options. There’s a garment bag perfect for keeping your clothing neat and folded, a shoe bag big enough to fit a large pair of boots, a Dopp kit for your travel essentials, and a small item bag for all your extras.

“The Breton Weekender is more than just a duffle bag,” says Breton founder Joseph May. “It’s the perfect bag for getting away.”

The Breton Weekender is available for purchase on indiegogo.com. Learn more at bretoncompany.com.

Read more Fashion articles on ClicheMag.com

Why the Breton Weekender is the Perfect Getaway Bag: Photographs courtesy of Breton