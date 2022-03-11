Adem Dalipi Releases Long-Awaited EP ‘After the Party’

Today American Idol alum and Chicago local Adem Dalipi has released his eagerly anticipated EP: After the Party. In After the Party, Dalipi is delivering to the world a heartfelt toast to the mantra he lives by “when words fail, music speaks.” These songs for a soul lost to love are now available to listen across streaming platforms everywhere.

Adem Dalipi’s After the Party EP puts on display the wide range of musical ability that old fans and new can expect out of the young singer-songwriter and producer. Through Dalipi’s mellow melodies, listeners can experience the highs and lows of love lyrically and sonically. Between “Nothing I Wouldn’t Do”’s take on jazz-pop and “Circles” taste of RnB, the young artist has crafted an album with the mindset of the unsettled inner emotions after a ‘party.’

Adem Dalipi is a blues-influenced Pop/RnB artist and producer, in the style of John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Shawn Mendes, and recently became a Yamaha Guitar Ambassador. After attending the 2015 Chicago Blues Fest, Dalipi became enthralled with the blues and was particularly moved by Buddy Guy’s rain-soaked yet blistering performance. After the set, Dalipi took it upon himself to study the blues genre and some of the greats.

In 2019, he caught the attention of a producer from American Idol and was invited to audition for the long-running television series. Dalipi impressed the judges throughout the audition process and was even awarded the Golden Ticket to Hollywood week, where he met other artists and performed in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Dalipi’s talent and vision have landed him features on Cleveland.com, the Daily Herald, Good Day Stateline, Chicago SoundCheck, and was even a Featured Artist on the Chicago Music Guide, just to name a few. More recently, his song “Sixth St.” was spun on WCGO radio 95.9, and his music has received airplay on Chicago’s Radio Station WLUW 88.7 and Rockfords “#1 Hit Music Station” 97ZOK.

Stream ‘After the Party’ on all streaming platforms today!

Follow Adem Dalipi:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Yash Musabji at Icon Visuals